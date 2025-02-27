Paul Heyman to break up with Roman Reigns after he costs WWE star at Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential consequences

Roman Reigns is speculated to make his return during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, teasing his feud for WrestleMania 41. Reports suggest that Reigns is set to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If The Tribal Chief costs Rollins and Punk their WrestleMania dreams, The Best in the World could force Paul Heyman to cut his ties with the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Paul Heyman has served as Roman Reigns' special counsel for almost five years now, but the former's history with CM Punk is unforgettable.

Roman Reigns was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match, along with Seth Rollins, by The Second City Saint, before the latter was eliminated by Logan Paul. Following their elimination, Seth Rollins delivered two vicious stomps to Reigns, including one on the steel steps, and engaged in a brawl with CM Punk before officials separated them.

Reigns has not been seen on WWE TV since then, while Punk and Rollins won their respective Chamber qualifying matches to punch their ticket to Elimination Chamber. The Undisputed Tribal Chief could now return at the premium live event and cost Rollins and Punk their match.

This could be followed by a massive rivalry between the three men ahead of WrestleMania. However, CM Punk could use the favor that Heyman owes him to force Paul to break up with the OTC after the latter costs him his Elimination Chamber match.

(This is just speculation and not based on confirmed facts)

Will Roman Reigns main event WrestleMania this year?

While things so far seem to suggest that Roman Reigns is not going to be a part of the Undisputed WWE Championship match, he could still be in the main event of WrestleMania. The former champion is reportedly set to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While it is still not official, a possible match between them is speculated to be the main event of Night One. Xero News, who often breaks backstage news, also teased that the Triple Threat match will main event Night One in a post on X.

Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

