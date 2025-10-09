Paul Heyman to bring back Cody Rhodes’ worst nightmare to teach him a lesson in WWE? Crown Jewel ending explored

Cody Rhodes will square off against Seth Rollins at the WWE Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Australia. The two will compete to win the coveted Crown Jewel ring, which Cody won last year against Gunther. It won't be wrong to say that it's largely a do-or-die battle for Paul Heyman's client, Seth Rollins. The Visionary will be competing against The American Nightmare for the fourth time, after three straight losses.

The pressure is on Rollins this time to prove his detractors wrong and beat Cody. His reputation as World Heavyweight Champion, as well as being the leader of The Vision, is at stake. During a backstage segment with Paul Heyman on RAW this week, The Wiseman clearly told Rollins that if he (Rollins) loses, then Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might lose their faith in him.

Therefore, to ensure that The Architect comes out as the winner at Crown Jewel. Heyman might bring Cody Rhodes' worst nightmare to defeat him. It's The Final Boss, The Rock.

Rock and Cody Rhodes don't see eye-to-eye. They have a long-standing hatred against each other since Cody turned down The Rock's offer to become his corporate guy in WWE. While Rock hasn't been around lately, since he was busy fulfilling his film commitments, he can now make an appearance in WWE, as his film, 'The Smashing Machine', has been released.

The Final Boss can show up at Crown Jewel, attack Cody Rhodes, and let Seth Rollins pick up the win. This way, he would also take revenge on the American Nightmare for disrespecting him at Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this year.

There are also chances that the 53-year-old WWE legend might also later kick out Seth Rollins from the group and declare himself as the new leader of The Vision. In essence, Rock's involvement in the storyline will have long-term effects, and will make the storyline more interesting.

WWE veteran speaks on The Rock's return after box office failure of The Smashing Machine

The Rock's highly anticipated film, The Smashing Machine, has tanked at the box office in its first week. The response was shocking for the fans as Rock had been preparing intensely for the role for quite some time.

Following the film's failure, WWE veteran Vince Russo spoke up on the film's fate and if The Rock would return to the company now.

"God, it just kind of depends on where The Rock's head is at these days. Just reading that tweet, he sounds down. He sounds depressed. He sounds disappointed just reading that tweet. And I would say to him, Critically acclaimed movies don't draw. They've never drawn. But I really think it's going to be a personal choice of where his mindset is," Russo said on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show.

It remains to be seen if The Rock will return to WWE to complete his storyline with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.

