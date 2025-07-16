Paul Heyman to bring back ghost of Roman Reigns’ past after 727 days to teach him a lesson? Possible WWE SummerSlam scenario explored

Roman Reigns is back on WWE RAW, seeking revenge on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's faction. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion destroyed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed upon his return this week and sent a message to the villainous faction.

Currently, their leader, The Visionary, is written off WWE TV due to a real-life injury he suffered at Saturday Night's Main Event. In this situation, control of the faction seems to be in the hands of The Oracle, and he needs to tackle the OTC problem.

This raises the chances of Paul bringing back a ghost from Roman Reigns' past after 727 days to teach him a lesson. In this potential scenario, Heyman might bring Brock Lesnar back to the Stamford-based promotion to overpower the Original Tribal Chief.

It's been a long time since The Beast Incarnate has been part of WWE storylines. He was last seen at SummerSlam 2023 when he lost the third in the trilogy of matches against Cody Rhodes.

Since then, fans have been waiting for the return of The Beast. Over the next few weeks till WWE SummerSlam, Heyman might hint that he knows someone who has the OTC's number. While not outright spoiling Lesnar's return, he could drop hints of the former Universal Champion coming back at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Oracle still has another couple of weeks of Monday Night RAW to build the suspense and also try to keep the OG Bloodline leader wary.

Both The Beast and his Special Counsel have a history of pairing up, having done that successfully for years. Also, talking about the rivalry between Brock and Roman, the two have had a heated past and have locked horns in several major events. Considering the bad blood, it will make sense if Lesnar stands against Reigns upon the machinations of Paul Heyman.

However, it's crucial to note that Brock can only make his return if he gets legal clearance from WWE's legal team. If he gets approval in time, he could make his return at The Biggest Party of The Summer after almost two years to the day of his last appearance to put the OTC down.

Paul Heyman drops a major Brock Lesnar reference on WWE RAW this week

Despite Lesnar's hiatus, references to The Beast are normal during other storylines. During the latest edition of the red brand, The Oracle dropped another major reference regarding The Beast Incarnate.

This was done during Bron Breakker's heated confrontation wth Gunther before the Gauntlet Match. Heyman hyped the Dog of WWE by citing him as 'the Next Big Thing.'

When a young Lesnar arrived in the sports entertainment juggernaut, he was given this moniker because of his domination. Using the same for Breakker seems to be a nod to Brock Lesnar.

Heyman also referred to Bron as 'The Big Dog' and stated that WWE was now 'Breakker's Yard.' These phrases reference Roman Reigns and The Undertaker, respectively.

