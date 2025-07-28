Paul Heyman to bring a mystery Bloodline star to cost Roman Reigns his match at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns made a huge return to WWE on RAW a couple of weeks ago, saving Jey Uso and CM Punk from a massive assault from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The OTC made headlines with his return and soon challenged Bronson and Breakker for a tag team match at The Biggest Party of The Summer, with an offer to Jey Uso to team up with him.

The match was soon confirmed, and both men are now set to hit the headlines with a showdown at SummerSlam. Reigns was initially rumored to face Seth Rollins in a singles match at the premium live event, but things went awry after Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

It is seemingly clear that Rollins won’t be able to make his return to help Reed and Breakker pull off a victory against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. However, the mastermind of them all, Paul Heyman, could pull out a twist from his pocket. The WWE Hall of Famer could make headlines by bringing a real-life Bloodline member to Seth Rollins’ faction.

Heyman could bring out Zilla Fatu, who has been speculated to make his WWE debut for a long time now. Fatu could join forces with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to cost his cousins Roman Reigns and Jey Uso the tag team match at SummerSlam.

This brilliant twist could be followed by Jimmy Uso coming in to join Roman Reigns to continue enhancing the storyline, helping Seth Rollins’ faction become the next big thing. A potential twist like this could lead to a six-man tag team match in the near future. With a lot of opportunities and several possible twists, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars at SummerSlam.

However, this is only speculation for now, and fans have to stay tuned to WWE SummerSlam 2025 to find out how this feud unravels.

Roman Reigns addressed Seth Rollins' injury recently

Seth Rollins' unfortunate injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event left millions in the WWE Universe disheartened. WWE uploaded a vlog on Roman Reigns’ return, where the latter addressed The Visionary’s injury.

Reigns stated that while both men had been going back and forth over the years, he didn’t wish Rollins to get injured at all.

"They got a lot of serious problems going on. The man that Paul Heyman, my former Wiseman chose to ride with, doesn't look good, man. I don't really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma. So, I wanna see how that plays out. Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don't wish injury on anybody because I'd rather him be here so I could whoop his a** myself. I prefer a healthy little bi**h, so I can smack him up. We'll see what happens, we'll see what the landscape is," Reigns said. [From 2:30 - 3:10]

While a singles match between both men won’t take place at SummerSlam 2025, it would be interesting to see if WWE waits until WrestleMania to showcase the next encounter between Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns.

