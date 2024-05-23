Paul Heyman to bring three-time champion to The Bloodline? Analyzing the possibility 

Paul Heyman must be feeling out of sorts right now when it comes to The Bloodline. With his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns gone, he has seen The Tribal Heir, Solo Sikoa take his place. On top of that, he has had no contact with the former Undisputed WWE Champion. Meanwhile, Sikoa has welcomed Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the faction.

However, this does not mean that he has given up on The Bloodline completely. In fact, there is a possibility that Paul Heyman is planning on bringing a three-time champion to the faction. With a RAW Women's Championship, and two separate runs as Women's Tag Team Champion to her name, could Nia Jax be the next big addition to the stable?

The answer, as of now, is "No." Nia Jax would bring nothing new to the storyline surrounding The Bloodline. Not only does the faction not require a female presence at this point, but their focus is now solely on the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. That said, it is important to note that there are reports that Paul Heyman is working closely with The Irresistible Force behind the scenes.

When it comes to the pro wrestling business, there is no telling what the future holds. If the reports suggesting Heyman is working with Jax prove true, it could lead to an on-screen storyline in the future. But, at this point, any hopes of Jax joining the group remain mere speculation.

WWE could consider pulling the trigger on a female version of The Bloodline

While Nia Jax joining The Bloodline does not seem plausible right now, WWE could pull the trigger on something else entirely. In this case, it could just be a female version of the group. Taking into consideration the current landscape of the women's division, it makes a lot of sense.

Currently, there is only one notable faction in the women's division, Damage CTRL. WWE doesn't really have another group that can oppose them. This is where Nia Jax could come in as the potential leader of a female version of The Bloodline. With Jax at the helm, Naomi and Tamina could serve as her retainers. They could even have Paul Heyman manage them.

A female version of the faction is definitely something WWE should consider. As of now, the WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what's in store for the Anoa'i family members.