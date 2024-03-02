Paul Heyman to change alliances following SmackDown? Potential swerve explored

Paul Heyman found himself in a difficult situation on SmackDown this week. The Wiseman accompanied The Bloodline to the ring for the opening promo segment. However, Roman Reigns found the crowd reception disrespectful and would’ve walked away if Heyman had not convinced him to stay.

For those who didn’t watch the show, Heyman was visibly terrified upon hearing that The Tribal Chief wanted to leave. This was a crucial moment because the People’s Champion was due in the ring, and he probably would’ve seen Roman’s walkout as a major sign of disrespect.

Thanks to Paul Heyman, however, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion stayed long enough for his cousin to arrive and cut another promo. The veteran wrestling manager might be forced to switch his loyalties from the Tribal Chief to the high chief following the angle tonight.

Roma looked annoyed at the crowd tonight. All Rocky chants over his own hit him hard. This is clearly a part of the paranoid character Reigns has played so well for the past three years.

How did Paul Heyman introduce The Rock on SmackDown?

Paul Heyman channeled his iconic voice to deliver the introduction for The Rock. The Wiseman referred to the People’s Champion as the “Biggest Movie Star” and many other names before hitting the final note of the introduction.

The People’s Champion entered the ring with a massive pop from the crowd. Despite the ovation, Rocky committed to his heel character. He proceeded to roast the Glendale crowd before answering Cody Rhodes’ challenge with his own challenge.

Rocky proposed a tag team match between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for WrestleMania XL, Night 1. He promised not to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match should Rhodes and Rollins beat him and his cousin.

Fans can expect the match to be made official next Friday on SmackDown.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE