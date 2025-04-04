Paul Heyman to disown his best friend, attacked by former champion? - 4 Things The Wiseman can do on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is just hours away, and tonight's edition of the blue brand should be monumental. WrestleMania is about two weeks away, and all eyes are on the sports entertainment juggernaut's biggest show of the year.

Tonight's SmackDown will be airing live from Chicago, so a passionate and energetic crowd should be on hand. Big stars are set to appear, including Roman Reigns. This means that Paul Heyman is all but guaranteed to show up, too.

The Wiseman is in an interesting spot right now. He continues to serve as Roman Reigns' Special Counsel but is also best friends with his former client, CM Punk.

There are numerous things Heyman could do on the blue brand tonight, but a handful of options are particularly interesting and meaningful. This article will take a look at four things the Hall of Famer might do, which could include being brutally attacked or betraying a long-time ally.

Below are four things Paul Heyman can do on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Heyman could announce a stipulation to the WrestleMania Triple Threat Match

Expand Tweet

WWE WrestleMania will take place on April 19 and 20. While some fans feel the build to this year's show hasn't quite been at the level of last year's event, there is still a lot of excitement in the air.

One of the biggest matches of WrestleMania 41 and one of the main events will be Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins. This Triple Threat Match is huge, but some WWE fans have been critical of it, feeling there aren't inherent stakes.

That could change on SmackDown. Paul Heyman could announce a stipulation for the bout. For example, he could say whoever wins gets his managerial services moving forward. Alternatively, the winner of the bout could receive a world title shot at Backlash. Whatever added stipulation it might be, this would add major stakes to the contest.

#3. He could disown CM Punk for Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

Last week, WWE Friday Night SmackDown was an emotional night for CM Punk. The Voice Of The Voiceless signed the contract for WrestleMania alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, but he also found out he'll achieve a lifelong dream.

CM Punk is going to main event WWE WrestleMania. The Second City Saint was visibly emotional following the news, and Paul Heyman seemed to be too. However, Punk then revealed that main eventing The Show of Shows wasn't the favor Paul owed him, which made Roman Reigns furious.

At some point, Paul will have to choose between Punk and Reigns, and he might just do so tonight on SmackDown. At the behest of Roman, he could disown The Voice Of The Voiceless, ending their friendship once and for all.

#2. Paul Heyman could align himself with CM Punk

However, there is an alternative option. Instead of choosing to stand by Roman Reigns going forward, The Wiseman could shock the WWE Universe and choose to align himself with CM Punk instead.

For example, Paul could be in the ring with both men. The Chicago fans could be loudly cheering for the former WWE Champion CM Punk while Roman demands Heyman chooses a side. The Wiseman could tease standing by Reigns but instead, turn around and stand next to The Second City Saint.

It isn't unrealistic, either. The two have a long history together, and Paul even managed Punk when he was world champion on Monday Night RAW well over a decade ago. The Hall of Famer choosing The Best in the World again is certainly possible tonight.

#1. He could get brutally attacked by Seth Rollins on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

It would be unwise to ignore the third superstar involved in this tangled web. Seth Rollins is also in the WWE WrestleMania match and has a bone to pick with both stars.

He hates Roman Reigns. They are former brothers in The Shield and have mostly been rivals for a decade. However, his hatred for CM Punk is much worse, as there is no love or hope of reconciliation there.

Rollins is furious that CM Punk is in the main event of WrestleMania and is likely aware that Heyman could play a big part in the outcome of the match. As a result, he might shockingly attack Paul in Chicago tonight on SmackDown. If The Visionary knocks The Wiseman down, he could nail him with the stomp and keep him away from television until after The Show of Shows.

