Paul Heyman to ditch Roman Reigns and reveal a new client amid his WWE absence? Exploring the possibility

Since his WWE return last year, Paul Heyman has played an important role in The Bloodline saga and Roman Reigns’ feud with Solo Sikoa. The Wiseman introduced CM Punk as the final member of The OG Bloodline for the 2024 Men's WarGames match upon his arrival. The OTC started the year with a bang by becoming the Undisputed Tribal Chief after defeating Solo Sikoa on January 6.

This past Saturday, Roman Reigns failed to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. Moreover, Seth Rollins viciously attacked Reigns after they were eliminated by CM Punk. The Visionary crushed Reigns head twice with his signature stomp. On RAW, Michael Cole announced that the OTC would be sidelined indefinitely because of the assault. Heyman could now ditch his Tribal Chief for Punk.

Amid Reigns' absence, The Wiseman could betray him and combine forces with CM Punk on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Considering his lofty ambitions, Punk could redeem the favor that Paul Heyman owes him. The Best in the World could ask the Hall of Famer to be his Wiseman while the OTC recovers from injury. Heyman could ultimately help Punk finish his story of headlining 'Mania.

The proposed angle is purely speculative at this point. Regardless, Heyman's relationship with Punk could be a focal point of the latter's storyline heading into The Show of Shows.

Paul Heyman opens up on being kicked out of The Bloodline on SmackDown

Last year, Paul Heyman was booted out of The Bloodline. He was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa and his allies at Madison Square Garden as he refused to acknowledge The Street Champion of the Island as his Tribal Chief in the absence of Roman Reigns.

Fans worldwide praised the segment, and many even labeled it as one of the finest performances of Paul Heyman's storied career. Speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Wiseman revealed how he prepared for the angle, including his diet, sleep schedule, and more.

"If he [Solo Sikoa] just spiked me, and then Jacob Fatu splashed me, that's everybody. But taking somebody who is obviously pushing 60 and out of shape like I am, taking someone who shouldn't go through that table, and violently putting me through that table, and those guys knew I want to go—this has to be violent. This has to be shocking. You got to sit there and go, 'Someone is going to save him, right?' It's what the story calls for," Heyman said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Paul Heyman with WrestleMania 41 fast approaching.

