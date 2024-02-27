Paul Heyman to be fined for his outrageous actions on WWE RAW after confronting Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

Paul Heyman came out at the end of WWE RAW this week after Cody Rhodes put away Grayson Waller. Although he had won, he wasn't free, thanks to Heyman.

Heyman didn't wait long after Cody's win to come out with three other men. He introduced them first as his friends and then as policemen. He said all three had been suspended for the time being and were off duty.

Paul Heyman demanded that Cody Rhodes take back that he'd challenged The Rock, but the star refused. When the police officers began to converge on Rhodes, he warned Heyman. When they ignored the warning, things went south immediately, as Cody Rhodes attacked all three men, taking them out with a steel chair and hitting them with the Cross Rhodes.

The angered Heyman walked out, calling Roman Reigns and The Rock to keep them updated. However, he may not have gotten off scot-free. While being a SmackDown star who should not have been on RAW was bad enough, the fact that The Wiseman brought non-WWE personnel - suspended police officers - to threaten and cajole the Men's 2024 Royal Rumble winner might have been enough for him to be severely punished.

Adam Pearce has taken a hard line in laying down the law in WWE and even fined Jimmy Uso last week for getting involved with proceedings. Heyman coming to RAW with non-WWE personnel would be an outrageous breach of the rules, and Pearce would not hesitate to punish him for it.

Things are heating up between the Bloodline and Cody Rhodes, with the Paul Heyman incident not helping

The Bloodline is infuriated with Cody Rhodes as he ruined the WrestleMania main event between The Rock and Roman Reigns they had in mind.

Add to that the fact that he also challenged The Rock to a match, and he's persona non grata for the faction.

The incident with Paul Heyman on RAW this week will not have eased tensions either.