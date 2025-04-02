Paul Heyman to form The New Shield amid tension between Roman Reigns and CM Punk? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns and CM Punk are in a hot feud right now. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman has always been a mastermind in WWE, and with the rising tensions, there is a good chance that The Wiseman can use this as a great opportunity. With Reigns and Punk at odds and Seth Rollins in the mix, the former Special Counsel might refuse to pick sides. He could instead reunite former Shield mates: The Tribal Chief and The Visionary, while adding Punk to the mix, to form The New Shield.

On the March 21 episode of SmackDown, things got chaotic when Roman Reigns, The Visionary, and The Second City Saint shared the ring. Punk accused both men of never beating him without each other’s help, and took a shot at Reigns about Paul Heyman owing him a favor. Not long after, all three were in a massive brawl. However, a week later and on the same day the trio signed their WrestleMania 41 contract for the blockbuster Triple Threat main event match, Heyman went on to post an animated picture on X/Twitter that intrigued the fans.

The Wiseman posts an animated graphic of the iconic photograph made famous by The Beatles. [Screenshot of the graphic image from Heyman's X post]

In the post, Heyman shared a graphic recreation of the iconic poster from The Beatles' 1969 popular rock album, Abbey Road. The Wiseman is seen walking with Reigns, Punk, and Rollins. Now, if The New Shield does come about, it could be WWE’s way of stirring things up post WrestleMania 41.

The coming together of the three megastars would be a huge moment, especially considering Punk's history with Heyman; it could be a dangerous combination if these individuals should align with each other. Of course, egos could come in the way, and history has shown that they have a fragile trust with each other. But if The Wiseman pulls this off, The New Shield could be the most dominant force in WWE once again.

The above angle is just speculation for now, and the WWE Universe has to wait and see what unfolds.

Roman Reigns saves CM Punk from The Visionary?

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have never seen eye to eye when it comes to CM Punk, and their latest exchange proves it all. After making their Triple Threat Match official last SmackDown, things got heated between the two. Before Punk showed up, Rollins and Reigns were caught in an argument.

The Visionary has made it clear that he sees the Second City of Saint as the biggest snake in WWE. He even accused the OTC of protecting him. He reminded everyone that Reigns had the chance to take Punk out at WarGames, but never did. Instead, Roman Reigns shook The Straight Edge Superstar's hand, something Rollins can’t seem to wrap his head around.

It raises several questions- does Roman Reigns secretly want to protect CM Punk? The Tribal Chief does have a history of respecting those people who can challenge him. Now the point is, does he see Punk as someone who deserves a stand on the big stage, or maybe he's just playing along, waiting for the right moment to strike?

With The Show of Shows just around the corner, fans will soon find out. It will be interesting to see who wins the main event of Night One on April 19.

