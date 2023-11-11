Paul Heyman to get attacked, WWE Championship pursuit - 4 ways LA Knight can continue his feud with The Bloodline

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 was a big show. Seth Rollins retained his coveted World Heavyweight Championship in a bout with Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley also managed to retain her title. Additionally, Kairi Sane made her long awaited return.

The main event of the night saw LA Knight clash with Roman Reigns. Many believe that The Megastar's story with The Tribal Chief was his coming out party. As a result, there was a hope that LA Knight could capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

That wasn't meant to be, however. Knight lost to Roman, albeit thanks to interference from other members of The Bloodline. Still, Knight didn't leave with the gold. On SmackDown, however, he made it clear that he wasn't done with The Bloodline quite yet.

For now, it isn't clear how The Megastar could continue his feud with the stable. This article will dive into a handful of possible ways he could do so, however, including once again challenging for a major championship. How might The Bloodline-LA Knight rivalry continue?

Below are four ways LA Knight can continue his feud with The Bloodline.

#4. He could fight Solo Sikoa for John Cena

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa also had a huge night at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. He battled one of the greatest superstars of all time in John Cena. Shockingly, he not only defeated the 16-time champion, but he decimated him.

John Cena took Samoan Spike after Samoan Spike until he couldn't finish the match. He was pinned, and Solo left as a dominant victor. Meanwhile, Cena is seemingly done with WWE in the wake of the attack.

Given that LA Knight and John Cena apparently developed healthy respect for one another, The Megastar may come after Solo as revenge for the brutal beating. This could also help put him in position to eventually fight Roman again too.

#3. LA Knight could target Paul Heyman

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline is a powerful faction. Since first properly forming in 2020, the stable has featured the likes of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman. Currently, Reigns, Sikoa, and Heyman are the remaining three members of the dominant WWE faction, with Jimmy's status up in the air.

Of those stars, Heyman is arguably the biggest threat to Knight's success in WWE. No, Paul can't physically hurt LA Knight in any way, but he can be a danger, thanks to his mouth and his brain. Paul has devious plots that help Roman Reigns and company succeed at the highest level.

If LA Knight wants to cut off the brain of The Bloodline, while also sending a message to The Tribal Chief, he could target Heyman. If he decks the jovial personality or even hits him with the BFT, it will take Paul out of the picture for the foreseeable future.

#2. He could form a group in the background to take them out

LA Knight on SmackDown

Stables are all the rage in WWE now. Monday Night RAW, for example, currently features impressive supergroups such as The Judgment Day and Imperium. The most notable and acclaimed stable in the company is The Bloodline.

Those three factions have one thing in common. At least one member, if not multiple members, holds gold. At one point, The Bloodline was decked out in championship gold. The Judgment Day currently holds numerous WWE titles.

Knight isn't a dummy, and he must recognize this. He's also aware that there's power in numbers, which is why he lost at Crown Jewel. His next move could be to recruit stars for a new group that could in turn help take down The Bloodline. Given his past with Cameron Grimes, perhaps The Carolina Caveman could be an option.

#1. Knight could challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again

Roman Reigns

As noted, Crown Jewel was a big night for LA Knight. Just over a year ago, LA was a manager named Max Dupri who led the Maximum Male Models. At Crown Jewel, however, he challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Knight has had quite the glow up the past year.

Unfortunately, he did come up short in the match. His loss, however, came thanks to interference from The Bloodline. It could be argued that he had the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship won if not for interference.

As a result, Knight would definitely want one more title opportunity, and he may get it. While Cody Rhodes is yet to have another chance at finishing the story, Knight could slide in, get his rematch, and dethrone the seemingly unbeatable champion before Rhodes ever gets his rematch.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here