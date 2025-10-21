Paul Heyman to introduce a new member to The Vision after being threatened by Becky Lynch? Exploring the possibility 

Paul Heyman may have to introduce a new member to The Vision soon. Last week, Bron Breakker shockingly turned on Seth Rollins, kicking him out of the faction and putting him on the shelf. With Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman choosing to side with The Dog of WWE, the trio plans to dominate Monday Night RAW.

Ad

However, betraying The Visionary will likely have dire consequences, as mentioned by Becky Lynch. The Man confronted Heyman backstage on this week's episode of the Monday night show. The Oracle stated that he had no choice but to turn on Rollins, but offered Lynch a place in the new Vision.

However, Becky saw right through Heyman's facade and sent a stern warning to the former Wiseman that once The Visionary is back, he would be coming after all of The Oracle's allies. The 60-year-old may respond to this threat by introducing Izzi Dame to The Vision, who could neutralize Big Time Becks.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Izzi is the real-life girlfriend of Bron Breakker, currently part of NXT, where she is a member of The Culling. While the 26-year-old has yet to win a title on the developmental brand, she has been impressive. The current situation has presented a perfect opportunity for Dame to move to the main roster as the latest member of The Vision.

The NXT star's first rival on the main roster could be the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, immediately putting Dame in the title picture. Heyman may pull this potential move to send a message to Seth Rollins amid his hiatus. That said, this scenario is mere speculation at this point.

Ad

The Vision members were denied entry into the number one contender's Battle Royal on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce stripped Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship, as The Architect will be sidelined for the foreseeable future following last week's attack by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

A Battle Royal was announced, with the winner facing CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, Reed and Breakker were removed from the bout by the RAW general manager.

Ad

In the opening segment of the show, Pearce was disrespected and humiliated by Bron Breakker. As a result, Breakker and Reed were denied entry into the Battle Royal. Jey Uso ultimately went on to win the bout, securing a world title opportunity against The Second City Saint on November 1.

It will be interesting to see who walks out of Saturday Night's Main Event as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More