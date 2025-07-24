  • home icon
Paul Heyman to introduce WWE icon as new leader, Seth Rollins’ ally to part ways? 4 Predictions for the group at SummerSlam 2025

By Love Verma
Published Jul 24, 2025 01:39 GMT
Paul Heyman is leading Seth Rollins faction in his absence. [Image credits: WWE.com, official YouTube channel and star's Instagram]

Despite Seth Rollins' real-life injury, his Visionary alliance remains a relevant part of WWE RAW's storyline. Paul Heyman is currently running the association with Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, and is in a rivalry with Roman Reigns & Jey Uso.

As we are just a few days away from SummerSlam 2025, WWE is building a tag team feud between these two teams. A Premium Live Event like SummerSlam promises to bring unexpected twists and turns. In this article, we will be making four predictions for the heel group at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4. Paul Heyman turns on the group to side with Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman made an offer to Roman Reigns to join him as his faction's newest leader. However, the OTC rejected this and instead attacked them on RAW. The Oracle's conduct implies that he is still somewhat interested in reuniting with the Head of the Table, especially when Seth Rollins has been gone from WWE for a while.

This increases the likelihood that the former Wiseman may turn on Breakker and Reed, costing them the tag team match to side with Roman Reigns. Though it's unlikely that Reigns will accept him, as he already confirmed that Heyman is no longer the Wiseman.

#3. The Rock revealed as the newest leader at WWE SummerSlam 2025

The Rock has not been seen in WWE since Elimination Chamber 2025. As of writing, there is no confirmation regarding the Final Boss's appearance at SummerSlam 2025. If the People's Champion made his presence felt at the upcoming PLE, he might shock the world by revealing himself as the newest leader of the faction.

Earlier, there were assumptions of Rollins and The Rock working together, with the Hollywood star being the real mastermind behind Heyman and Seth's alliance. The current situation seems perfectly set to reinsert the Final Boss in a fresh storyline rather than John Cena's retirement tour and reveal him as the leader at SummerSlam 2025.

#2. Seth Rollins cashes in the MITB contract on CM Punk to become the new champion

Seth Rollins has already been spotted with crutches on multiple instances, which confirms that his injury is legitimate. Nonetheless, some believe that Rollins' injury is real, but that WWE is portraying it as more serious than it is, making it part of the storyline.

So if the Architect has suffered a minor injury, then he could return at the forthcoming Premium Live Event to surprise the world by cashing in his MITB contract. The former Shield member can cash in against CM Punk, who is set to face Gunther at SummerSlam 2025 in a World Heavyweight Championship match.

The heat between Rollins and Punk will give him enough reasons to ruin the Best in the World's SummerSlam moment if he manages to dethrone the Ring General.

#1. Ricky Saints joins the group

Ricky Saints is one of the names who was rumored to join the heel alliance of Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. A few months back, sources revealed that Ethan Page and Ricky are being pitched to be part of the Visionary faction in the near future.

Presently, Ricky is not a champion in NXT, which makes him a perfect choice to debut as Seth's alliance member at SummerSlam 2025. With this, the former AEW star can make a perfect main roster debut in WWE and join the villainous group.

He can aid Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the tag team match and help them secure victory over Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

