  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Paul Heyman to leave Seth Rollins and reunite with WWE star after 106 days at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

Paul Heyman to leave Seth Rollins and reunite with WWE star after 106 days at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Jul 22, 2025 17:06 GMT
Paul Heyman might leave Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. [Photo credits: WWE
Paul Heyman might leave Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. [Photo credits: WWE's YouTube channel]

This week on WWE RAW, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns stood in the same ring for the first time since the fallout edition of the red brand after WrestleMania. The former Wiseman made his appearance alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after Reigns took out both stars last week on the show.

Ad

Roman Reigns interrupted the Oracle, and before the OTC talked, Heyman made an offer to him to join Seth Rollins' faction as the newest leader in the absence of The Visionary. The Hall of Famer stated that the Rollins' group lacks supervision, and he and Reigns could work together. Despite Roman rejecting the offer, the former Bloodline member might probably leave the villainous group at SummerSlam and reunite with the Head of the Table.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With how things are going, it is evident that Roman Reigns will team up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam. In a shocking turn of events, Paul Heyman could help the OG Bloodline members, potentially costing Breakker and Reed.

Ad

Considering this, the Oracle has the perfect setup to turn things in his favor when he pretends to be on the side of the evil association. However, at the last minute, he may switch sides and help Reigns and Uso to secure the victory.

This move will reunite him with Roman Reigns, and the OTC might forget the past actions of the Wiseman. Heyman officially betrayed the former Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41 when he turned back on Reigns and CM Punk and joined hands with the Architect.

Ad

So, if they reunite at SummerSlam, it will be their reunion after approximately 106 days if the rumored match takes place on Night Two of SummerSlam. As of now, this is only a speculation, and fans have to see if Reigns will forgive Heyman in upcoming months.

Why Paul Heyman needs to be cautious about Seth Rollins' WWE return?

Paul Heyman has confirmed that Seth Rollins will remain absent from WWE for a long time due to a knee injury. Though the Oracle is accompanying Rollins' faction members in his absence, Heyman still needs to be cautious about The Visionary's return.

Ad

It's essential to note that Paul Heyman gave a leadership offer to the Original Tribal Chief, a person with whom Rollins has had issues for the past few years. Therefore, it's likely that the Revolutionary may not approve of Heyman's actions.

Due to this, he might punish Paul Heyman for offering the OTC. This is why Heyman needs to be careful whenever Seth Rollins makes his WWE comeback.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications