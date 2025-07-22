Paul Heyman to leave Seth Rollins and reunite with WWE star after 106 days at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

This week on WWE RAW, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns stood in the same ring for the first time since the fallout edition of the red brand after WrestleMania. The former Wiseman made his appearance alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after Reigns took out both stars last week on the show.Roman Reigns interrupted the Oracle, and before the OTC talked, Heyman made an offer to him to join Seth Rollins' faction as the newest leader in the absence of The Visionary. The Hall of Famer stated that the Rollins' group lacks supervision, and he and Reigns could work together. Despite Roman rejecting the offer, the former Bloodline member might probably leave the villainous group at SummerSlam and reunite with the Head of the Table.With how things are going, it is evident that Roman Reigns will team up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam. In a shocking turn of events, Paul Heyman could help the OG Bloodline members, potentially costing Breakker and Reed.Considering this, the Oracle has the perfect setup to turn things in his favor when he pretends to be on the side of the evil association. However, at the last minute, he may switch sides and help Reigns and Uso to secure the victory.This move will reunite him with Roman Reigns, and the OTC might forget the past actions of the Wiseman. Heyman officially betrayed the former Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41 when he turned back on Reigns and CM Punk and joined hands with the Architect.So, if they reunite at SummerSlam, it will be their reunion after approximately 106 days if the rumored match takes place on Night Two of SummerSlam. As of now, this is only a speculation, and fans have to see if Reigns will forgive Heyman in upcoming months.Why Paul Heyman needs to be cautious about Seth Rollins' WWE return?Paul Heyman has confirmed that Seth Rollins will remain absent from WWE for a long time due to a knee injury. Though the Oracle is accompanying Rollins' faction members in his absence, Heyman still needs to be cautious about The Visionary's return.It's essential to note that Paul Heyman gave a leadership offer to the Original Tribal Chief, a person with whom Rollins has had issues for the past few years. Therefore, it's likely that the Revolutionary may not approve of Heyman's actions.Due to this, he might punish Paul Heyman for offering the OTC. This is why Heyman needs to be careful whenever Seth Rollins makes his WWE comeback.