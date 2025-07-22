Seth Rollins to fire Paul Heyman from WWE group after what he did behind his back on RAW? Possibility explored

In the absence of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman was engaged in a confrontation with Roman Reigns on WWE RAW. This segment took place in the main event of the recent edition of the red brand, where the Oracle also had Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on his side. The Wiseman made a surprising offer to the OTC.Heyman stated that Rollins is absent, which resulted in his faction suffering from a lack of leadership. As a consequence, he offered the Head of the Table to join hands with them and become the new leader of the group.He also asserted that this time, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will be on their side as the Special Counsel brings them alongside him. In this process, Paul Heyman also did not hesitate to acknowledge the Original Tribal Chief and stated that they are better together rather than opposing each other.Meanwhile, this offer didn't suit the former Undisputed WWE Champion, as he launched an attack on the heel alliance. Though the OG Bloodline Leader has rejected Paul Heyman's proposal, the actions of the Oracle could backfire once Seth Rollins returns to WWE &amp; kicks him out of the villainous association.Heyman offering leadership to one of Seth Rollins' biggest rivals is surely not appreciated by the Architect. Also, this shows that the Hall of Famer has some intention of replacing Rollins in his absence. Considering this, the Revolutionary might decide to take this bold step and kick the veteran out of the group.As of writing, there is no timeline disclosed for the return of Seth Rollins, but it will still be interesting to see how he will react to Paul Heyman's action on this week's RAW.Who is expected to face Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam in the absence of Seth Rollins?Earlier, Seth Rollins was supposed to lock horns against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025. However, due to the real-life injury of the Visionary, WWE was forced to scrap those plans.In the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, it seems that the Triple H-led promotion has confirmed that Roman will be in a tag team match at the upcoming PLE. The OTC launched an attack on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but the powerhouses overpowered him.Soon, Jey Uso arrived and rescued his family member. Last week, the OG Bloodline reunited, and the YEET Master's involvement in the recent RAW confirms that a tag team match is about to happen at SummerSlam. Here, Reigns and Jey will clash against the Dog of WWE &amp; Tsunami.