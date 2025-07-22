  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • Seth Rollins to fire Paul Heyman from WWE group after what he did behind his back on RAW? Possibility explored

Seth Rollins to fire Paul Heyman from WWE group after what he did behind his back on RAW? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Jul 22, 2025 03:46 GMT
Paul Heyman actions might backfire him soon. [Photo credits: Netflix.com &amp; WWE YouTube]
Paul Heyman actions might backfire him soon. [Photo credits: Netflix.com & WWE YouTube]

In the absence of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman was engaged in a confrontation with Roman Reigns on WWE RAW. This segment took place in the main event of the recent edition of the red brand, where the Oracle also had Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on his side. The Wiseman made a surprising offer to the OTC.

Ad

Heyman stated that Rollins is absent, which resulted in his faction suffering from a lack of leadership. As a consequence, he offered the Head of the Table to join hands with them and become the new leader of the group.

He also asserted that this time, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will be on their side as the Special Counsel brings them alongside him. In this process, Paul Heyman also did not hesitate to acknowledge the Original Tribal Chief and stated that they are better together rather than opposing each other.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, this offer didn't suit the former Undisputed WWE Champion, as he launched an attack on the heel alliance. Though the OG Bloodline Leader has rejected Paul Heyman's proposal, the actions of the Oracle could backfire once Seth Rollins returns to WWE & kicks him out of the villainous association.

Ad

Heyman offering leadership to one of Seth Rollins' biggest rivals is surely not appreciated by the Architect. Also, this shows that the Hall of Famer has some intention of replacing Rollins in his absence. Considering this, the Revolutionary might decide to take this bold step and kick the veteran out of the group.

As of writing, there is no timeline disclosed for the return of Seth Rollins, but it will still be interesting to see how he will react to Paul Heyman's action on this week's RAW.

Ad

Who is expected to face Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam in the absence of Seth Rollins?

Earlier, Seth Rollins was supposed to lock horns against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025. However, due to the real-life injury of the Visionary, WWE was forced to scrap those plans.

In the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, it seems that the Triple H-led promotion has confirmed that Roman will be in a tag team match at the upcoming PLE. The OTC launched an attack on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but the powerhouses overpowered him.

Ad

Soon, Jey Uso arrived and rescued his family member. Last week, the OG Bloodline reunited, and the YEET Master's involvement in the recent RAW confirms that a tag team match is about to happen at SummerSlam. Here, Reigns and Jey will clash against the Dog of WWE & Tsunami.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications