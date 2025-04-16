Paul Heyman to leave both CM Punk and Roman Reigns; join forces with 5-time WWE champion? Potential explored

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just on the horizon, and the storyline of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins is taking unexpected turns. During the latest episode of RAW on Netflix, the OTC put his hands on Paul Heyman after the Visionary provoked him. Though the Voice of the Voiceless attempted to rescue the Wiseman, Rollins stood tall in the show's ending moments.

Now, the loyalty of the Special Counsel is looming as fans are keen to see whom sides Heyman will be joining at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, in a surprise twist, the Hall of Famer could leave both CM Punk & Roman Reigns to join forces with five-time WWE champion Bron Breakker.

The Dog of WWE is currently the Intercontinental Champion and is set to defend his title against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & Penta in a Fatal Four-way match at WrestleMania 41. Once on WWE NXT in 2023, we saw a brief association between Heyman and Breakker, which ignited the chances of their reunion in the near future.

So, with the Hall of Famer stuck in a dilemma ahead of 'Mania, he might prefer to leave both CM Punk & Roman Reigns and join sides with Bron Breakker. Allying with the IC champion could be the safest option for Heyman. Further, a move like this will bring an unexpected twist to the storyline and elevate Bron's status in the main roster.

Rest, we have to wait just a few more days to see what course of action will Paul Heyman take and which sides he will join in this predicament position.

Paul Heyman may join hands with former Authority member at WWE WrestleMania 41

Besides Bron Breakker, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman also holds the firm chance to join sides with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. During last week's WWE RAW, the Visionary spared the Wiseman and didn't curb-stomp him by stating that Heyman owes a favor to him for this.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Rollins disclosed how fulfilling Punk's favor was Heyman's choice. Additionally, the Visionary stated that he did not expect that the Wiseman would fulfill the favor he owed to Rollins after last week.

This appears like a subtle hint of Heyman joining forces with the former Shield member at WrestleMania 41. In a potential scenario, the Special Counsel may turn at the very last moment at Showcase of Immortals and aid Rollins in emerging victorious. Later, the HOF will disclose that he pays the favor he owes to the Visionary.

