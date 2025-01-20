Paul Heyman to leave Roman Reigns; form alliance with 36-year-old star instead of CM Punk? Potential swerve explored

Since his return to WWE, Paul Heyman has played a vital role in The Bloodline saga. He brought CM Punk in as the final member of OG Bloodline last year for the WarGames match, and with that, they secured a historic win. Earlier this month, Roman Reigns recaptured Ula Fala and became the Undisputed Tribal Chief after defeating Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match on January 6.

While there has been speculation that Heyman might leave Roman for Punk, the Stamford-based promotion could shock the WWE Universe by making Paul work with Bronson Reed. This new pairing will let The AusZilla venture on a new journey towards making him the next major star of the promotion.

Recently, Big Bronson Reed reacted to a fanmade post of him holding the WWE Championship. Reed quoted the picture and dropped a Paul Heyman quote, proclaiming his winning the world title was inevitable. In a surprising turn of events, despite all the rumors of Heyman leaving Reigns for Punk, he could join forces with the Australian beast.

Trending

Expand Tweet

That said, the proposed angle is purely speculative at this point and the former NXT North American Champion has been unfortunately ruled out up to, and possibly even beyond, WrestleMania 41.

Paul Heyman opened up on his preparation for his being booted out of The Bloodline segment

Last year, Paul Heyman was kicked out of The Bloodline and was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa and his heel crew after he refused to acknowledge The Street Champion as his new Tribal Chief at Madison Square Garden. The segment got rave reviews from fans and critics alike as Heyman gave one of his best performances that night.

While speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about his preparation for the segment and how he had slept less and had unhealthy food to look naturally depressed and terrified.

"If he [Solo Sikoa] just spiked me, and then Jacob Fatu splashed me, that's everybody. But taking somebody who is obviously pushing 60 and out of shape like I am, taking someone who shouldn't go through that table, and violently putting me through that table, and those guys knew I want to go - this has to be violent. This has to be shocking. You got to sit there and go, 'Someone is going to save him, right?' It's what the story calls for," Heyman said.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H would give a big push to Bronson Reed on his comeback and if he aligns himself with Heyman in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback