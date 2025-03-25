Paul Heyman to leave WrestleMania 41 with 16-time WWE champion following double heel turn? Potential explored

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are set to collide at WWE WrestleMania 41 in a blockbuster triple-threat bout. All three superstars are equally dangerous inside the squared circle, making it difficult to pick a clear winner. However, Paul Heyman might play an important role in the match's outcome as the Stamford-based promotion has laid the foundations for a potential betrayal.

A popular fan theory suggests Heyman will betray Reigns and join forces with Punk as the Hall of Famer owes The Best In The World a favor for helping The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. However, WWE under Triple H’s creative regime is not known for only delivering predictable angles.

Heyman turning heel might be inevitable, but The Wiseman could shock the world as he could do a double-turn on Roman Reigns and CM Punk, aligning himself with the 16-time former WWE champion, Seth Rollins, making The Visionary the new 'Paul Heyman guy.'

The SmackDown segment between Rollins, Punk, and Reigns saw a potential hint of betrayal, where The Best In The World continued trying to create misunderstandings between Paul and Roman. The OTC looked perplexed by Punk’s mind games and is possibly already a little suspicious of his Wiseman.

Heyman might feel used by both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. While Punk has been trying to manipulate him, Reigns appears to doubt him and might have already lost faith. Hence, this would enable The Wiseman to do the unthinkable by joining forces with Seth Rollins and helping him win the Triple Threat Match.

It must be noted that while the above angle speculative, there is a possibility of it coming to fruition.

WWE analyst predicts Wiseman may reveal new Paul Heyman guy at WrestleMania 41

While speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, pro-wrestling analyst Sam Roberts supported the narrative of The Wiseman betraying both Roman Reigns and CM Punk, introducing a new Heyman guy at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"There are some people wildly speculating. I saw a graphic on Instagram. What if Paul Heyman has to do the favor by being in Punk's corner, so Roman Reigns already feels betrayed, and then Heyman betrays Punk and is in the corner of Seth Rollins? What if at the end of that match, Seth Rollins wins because Rollins is the newest Heyman guy? Doesn't work for me. I don't think that would be it and it won't be where I would go but is there a possibility? Hell yeah, it's a possibility. Is it worth talking about? Absolutely," Robert said.

With WWE's biggest show of the year on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Heyman will play an important role in the blockbuster Triple Threat Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

