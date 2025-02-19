Paul Heyman to make a heartbreaking announcement on Roman Reigns; shocking twist? 3 Things The Wiseman can do when he returns to WWE

Paul Heyman hasn’t been seen in WWE since Roman Reigns failed to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Wiseman was high on his associate’s chances of winning the Rumble before he went crashing out of the ring.

Ad

Many fans expected to see him on the episode of SmackDown after the Royal Rumble to talk about the OTC’s status. Many are still waiting for him to show up and make Reigns’ WrestleMania plans clear.

WWE could hold back Paul Heyman till Elimination Chamber and then push him into a major storyline. It could help SmackDown’s cause, as the brand might be looking to improve its ratings ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Check out the three things Paul Heyman could do when he returns to WWE.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

#3. Paul Heyman could make a major announcement regarding Roman Reigns

Ad

Roman Reigns failed to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The OTC was hoping to feature in his third consecutive WrestleMania main event opposite Cody Rhodes.

Following both men’s Rumble elimination, Seth Rollins viciously attacked Roman Reigns. It left the OTC injured on paper, and it looks like he could stay away from the screens till after Elimination Chamber.

Paul Heyman could represent his associate on SmackDown after the PLE to make a heartbreaking announcement. He could state that Reigns’ WrestleMania status is in doubt after he suffered major injuries and failed to win the Royal Rumble.

Ad

The entire segment could be part of a plan, as Roman could return to attack Seth Rollins on RAW soon after, especially if the latter fails to win the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

#2. The Wiseman could help his former client win WWE Elimination Chamber in a shocking twist

Ad

Some rumors suggest that Roman Reigns would face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. However, Heyman could turn things around in a shocking twist in Canada.

The Wiseman could appear to help The Best in the World win the Elimination Chamber match in its final moments. His actions could trigger a chain reaction while silencing the rumors about the Triple Threat Match.

It could end up being Paul Heyman’s payback to Punk for helping Reigns' side at Survivor Series: WarGames late last year. He could also do so to ensure he keeps Punk away from Reigns at ‘Mania, so he doesn’t fall into a trap between his former and current clients.

Ad

#1. Cost Seth Rollins to set up Roman Reigns’ next feud

Ad

Seth Rollins was instrumental in costing Roman Reigns the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. He then proceeded to attack the OTC and injured him in the process.

WWE may be building towards a singles match between Reigns and The Visionary for WrestleMania 41. That could see Paul Heyman add the final straw to take the rivalry ahead.

Seth Rollins could be the final man standing with CM Punk in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Heyman could appear to distract and cost The Visionary by using Reigns’ entrance music. It could see The Best in the World win while setting up Seth Rollins’ next feud.

The seeds could be planted for Roman Reigns' match with Seth Rollins for WWE WrestleMania 41. It would be a treat to watch the two WWE stars compete once again, especially without a title on the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback