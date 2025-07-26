Paul Heyman to make a massive change to Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam match on Monday Night RAW? Potential explored

Over the past two episodes of Monday Night RAW, it was made amply clear that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso would be reuniting to team up against the powerhouse team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam.The match was officially proposed by the Original Tribal Chief via a social media video, where he asked if his former Right Hand Man would be willing to trust him again. Main Event Jey Uso said, &quot;YEET,&quot; and with Paul Heyman having accepted the challenge on behalf of Breakker and Reed during an interview with TMZ, the match is now official for SummerSlam Night One. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, next week on RAW, Heyman may have a proposal for his former Tribal Chief. In trademark Paul Heyman fashion, he could either entice or goad Roman Reigns into accepting a No DQ match for SummerSlam. Even without any sort of quid pro quo or nefarious arrangement, Reigns may accept simply because he would like to run roughshod over the Bron-Bron team. Heyman's motive, too, could simply be vice versa.On the other hand, as The Oracle, Heyman will likely have ulterior motives while proposing a No DQ match. After all, a wise man is rarely a man without layers. A No DQ match opens the door for outside interference, and that’s where this situation gets murky. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere’s growing buzz that Seth Rollins, seemingly ruled out with a legitimate injury, may return in some limited capacity, once again messing with Roman Reigns despite his limited capacity. He could even reveal his injury to be a complete hoax, although, in that case, it would make more sense for him to go after CM Punk and the World Heavyweight Championship.There’s also the possibility that Heyman introduces a new faction member into the fold. Either of these possibilities could be the &quot;Plan B&quot; mentioned by the 59-year-old on RAW a few weeks ago.Why Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed shouldn't be a No DQ matchWhile the idea of making Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed a No Disqualification bout seems compelling on the surface (especially given the brutality all four men can unleash), it might not be the right call for SummerSlam.WWE’s premier summer spectacle already features several high-stakes stipulations, and overloading the card with gimmick matches can water down the emotional impact of each.Already, SummerSlam is set to feature a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship between John Cena &amp; Cody Rhodes; a Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match featuring Naomi defending the title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY; Solo Sikoa set to defend the United States Title against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match; Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are also set to wage war over the Women's Intercontinental Championship in a No DQ, No Count Outs Match; and finally, the WWE Tag Team Championship is set to be on the line and high above the ring in a TLC Match.Interestingly, while the TLC Match has not yet been designated to either night, the rest of the matches are set to be contested on Night Two. Since the Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed tag team match is a lock for Night One, introducing a stipulation for the match can't be entirely ruled out either.