Paul Heyman may have accidentally spoiled Karrion Kross’ WWE future

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 07, 2025 05:41 GMT
Karrion Kross is a former WWE NXT Champion! (Image credits: WWE.Com)

The WWE SummerSlam on Saturday saw Karrion Kross lose the third and the tiebreaker match against Sami Zayn. Despite being massively over among the fans, he lost, which has raised serious concerns about his future as his and his wife Scarlett's contracts are set to expire this week, and reports suggest he wasn't on the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW. The couple has not received a new contract.

The WWE Universe is massively rioting for Karrion Kross to get re-signed. Meanwhile, Triple H and the Stamford-based promotion have been ignorant. However, Paul Heyman, who is also part of the creative team, may have spoiled the former NXT Champion's future.

Paul Heyman may have subtly leaked WWE's plan

The Oracle made an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show after 15 years in the same building on the same floor. The Bloodline's former Wiseman discussed multiple topics, including Brock Lesnar's return, Roman Reigns's growth, his current alliance with Seth Rollins and his heel faction, and more.

Interestingly, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that fans are making Karrion Kross a top guy, and with time, they will get more behind him. The creatives are not forcing him and Scarlett down audiences' throats, hinting that their growth in the Stamford-based promotion is organic.

This statement by Heyman suggests that Kross has a good reputation, and his contract with the company, as well as the creatives ignoring him, may be a workable arrangement. As a result, the couple would likely re-sign with the company.

Here's what The Oracle said:

"The audience is calling for him to be a bigger star. And if we don't deliver it on a timetable that an impatient audience, an impassioned audience, is going to like, they are going to get behind him even more. Which is great. They are making him a star. We're not shoving him and Scarlett down anybody's throats; the audience itself is making him a star, and indeed, perhaps, a top star," said Heyman. [From 01:07 - 01:40]
The former Wiseman compared Karrion Kross to a major legend

Speaking in the same interview, Paul Heyman even compared Kross' situation to Stone Cold Steve Austin's situation from the past.

Where fans pushed for him to be the top guy, they would chant his name, bring signs, buy merchandise, and more.

This statement also showcases that Kross is being overlooked for a reason, so that he might get a Stone Cold-level response from the fans in the future.

It will be thrilling to see what's next for Karrion Kross if he re-signs a new contract with the WWE.

Nayan Kumawat

Edited by Angana Roy
