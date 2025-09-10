Paul Heyman may not be alone when he returns to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been written off television after being attacked by Roman Reigns at the Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event. There is no update about The Oracle's return anytime soon. However, regardless of when the former Wiseman returns to the Stamford-based promotion, he may not be alone.Heyman is best known for his heel tactics and always having backups. In a shocking turn of events, the Hall of Famer may return to WWE after Wrestlepalooza 2025 with a new member of The Vision faction. Top names who could join RAW's top heel crew could be Austin Theory, Ilja Dragunov, Ricky Saints, or any other rising star.Here's why Paul Heyman could return with a new member of The Vision:The Vision would become an unstoppable forceAdding more members to the heel stable would make the group an unstoppable force, and the crew would be the most dominant force on World Wrestling Entertainment's roster, wreaking havoc.That said, the whole group may also be wrapped in gold, with each member holding a title, starting a new chapter in the company.Adding a new member would be a launchpad for a major matchPaul Heyman and Seth Rollins, adding one more member to their heel group, The Vision, would set up a massive contest in the near future.Adding one or two members to the heel crew would allow the Stamford-based promotion to book a WarGames match at the Survivor Series 2025 Premium Live Event, which will take place at Petco Park on November 29.Former WWE Champion may return and challenge the Vision stableRoman Reigns was once again attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris 2025, which sent the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on another hiatus.The Original Tribal Chief may return before Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 Premium Live Event and could regather his OG Bloodline to compete against The Vision's members in the WarGames match.