Paul Heyman may have secretly hinted at Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 on WWE SmackDown: What you may have missed

Despite being on separate brands, the ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline continues to unfold in WWE. Most recently, Jimmy Uso's interference cost Rhodes and Jey Uso their Undisputed Tag Team titles on RAW, intensifying the rivalry even further. In retaliation, the former Right-Hand Man launched an attack on his brother during the recent edition of SmackDown, resulting in a fine imposed by Nick Aldis.

However, during the opening moments of the latest SmackDown, Paul Heyman took the spotlight in the ring, addressing Jimmy Uso's actions on the red brand. Interestingly, the Special Counsel raised the anticipation for a possible rematch between The American Nightmare and Roman Reigns in the near future. Heyman stated that:

"Jimmy Uso single-handedly cost Jey Uso – and even closer to my heart, Cody Rhodes – the Undisputed Tag Team Championships."

The special attention given to Rhodes, highlighted by his proximity to Heyman, suggests that the company is laying the groundwork for a potential future showdown between Reigns and Rhodes. This implication gains further weight with the heated face-to-face confrontation between Rhodes and Reigns during the recent season premiere of the blue brand.

These deliberate references and subtle hints indicate that the company is already setting the stage for another dramatic clash between Cody and Roman to finish the story. The ideal setting for this showdown is WrestleMania 40, particularly if a long-anticipated matchup between The Rock and Roman Reigns does not materialize at the Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

Cody Rhodes to have a long-term plan with Roman Reigns

In addition to these tantalizing hints and teasers, recent reports have indicated that the feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is a long-term storyline that WWE is investing in. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the ongoing program between Rhodes and Reigns is a part of WWE's strategic plans. Despite their current separation, a potential rematch between the two is likely to occur at WrestleMania 40.

It is worth noting that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns previously faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 39, where The Tribal Chief emerged victorious with the assistance of his Bloodline. Despite the defeat, Rhodes has asserted on multiple occasions that his story is far from over, and he remains determined to capture the World Championship.

It remains to be seen whether WrestleMania 40 will serve as the culmination of Cody Rhodes' quest for the world title or if he will be able to bring an end to Roman's historic title reign in a potential rematch.