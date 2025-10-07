Paul Heyman may have subtly revealed that a huge betrayal will take place at WWE Crown Jewel!

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is fast approaching, and fans worldwide are excited to witness the show. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, marking the first time it will be held outside of Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman might have subtly revealed that a huge betrayal could take place at the upcoming spectacle.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship in Perth. Over the past few weeks, the two have had some heated confrontations on TV.

The Visionary has yet to beat The American Nightmare in a singles match since the latter's WWE return at WrestleMania 38. Hence, he is worried about possibly losing to Rhodes again. At the same time, Rollins' relationship with Paul Heyman could be hanging by a thread. Given their latest interaction on RAW, The Oracle might betray and leave the World Heavyweight Champion if he loses on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Paul Heyman aligned himself with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 to form The Vision, betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Since then, the villainous faction, which also includes Bron Breakker and Brosson Reed, has achieved notable success, with Rollins currently standing on the pedestal as RAW's top champion.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton faced Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match, where The Vision secured the victory. After the bout, Seth Rollins went for a Stomp on The American Nightmare, but was taken down with a Cross Rhodes as the show went off the air.

In a fan-recorded video, Heyman seemed displeased with Rollins' actions. He even seemingly walked out on The Visionary while the latter was struggling to regain his footing. The tension between the veterans has continued to grow week after week, and it could all be part of a major betrayal angle.

On this week's RAW, Heyman said he might have to question his decision to choose Rollins over Roman Reigns if The Vision leader loses on Saturday. This could be a major hint that The Oracle might backstab the World Heavyweight Champion in Perth following a potential defeat. However, this angle is speculative.

It will be interesting to see if The Visionary finally achieves his goal of beating the Undisputed WWE Champion on Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth.

Randy Orton could betray Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel

Randy Orton has been on Cody Rhodes' side in his feud against The Vision on SmackDown. He initially stepped up to Drew McIntyre, who had taken out Rhodes following SummerSlam. However, all this could be a ruse, and The Viper might do the unimaginable on Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Orton aims to become a 15-time world champion. Hence, in a shocking twist, he could turn on his former mentee, Cody Rhodes, and help Seth Rollins achieve his goal of defeating The American Nightmare.

Earlier this year, The Viper lost his Undisputed WWE Championship shot against John Cena. Moreover, he suffered a major loss to Rhodes in the final of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions. After suffering numerous setbacks, the 45-year-old might choose the easy path and betray The American Nightmare at the upcoming event.

A potential betrayal angle could set the stage for a championship match between Rhodes and Orton. Meanwhile, it could also help Rollins secure a huge win as RAW's top titleholder. However, this scenario is also speculative, and it remains to be seen what surprises Triple H has in store for fans at Crown Jewel: Perth.

