Paul Heyman must align with the 32-year-old star and betray Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at WWE Backlash

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is an expert at conquering uncomfortable situations. However, the current Bloodline situation is not something The Wiseman has ever encountered, and he may need to pull a lot of strings to solve the puzzle.

Roman Reigns is currently away from WWE and his Special Counsel needs an equalizer to get over Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. That equalizer could come in the form of another Samoan family member, Jacob Fatu.

The Wiseman could bring in Fatu to carry out his plan smoothly in the absence of Roman Reigns

In recent weeks, Paul Heyman has found himself cornered by Solo Sikoa and the latter's MFT, Tama Tonga. The Enforcer and his MFT seem to have taken over The Bloodline, sidelining The Wiseman in the process.

Bringing in Jacob Fatu could help add muscle to Paul Heyman's brain to tackle the duo in Roman Reings' absence.

Right now, Heyman has to be very careful with what he does or says, especially after seeing the destruction caused by Solo and Tonga in recent weeks. Having Fatu by his side will temporarily help the Hall of Famer keep things in control.

Roman Reigns could have a new enforcer in the Bloodline

With Solo Sikao seemingly sabotaging The Bloodline and Jimmy Uso out of action due to injury, The Tribal Chief is in desperate need of a new Enforcer to restore order.

Recruiting Jacob Fatu to the group would add a new dimension to The Bloodline. The talented wrestler will serve as a much-needed backup for Roman Reigns, similar to what Sikoa did for The Tribal Chief all these years.

Jacob Fatu could be the new Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns guy

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have a magic wand of their own, whoever they touch turns to gold. Since becoming the Tribal Chief, Reigns has not just elevated his career but helped take Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn's careers to the next level.

When it comes to Paul Heyman, there is an endless list of superstars over decades who have become superstars under his guidance. While on a storyline level, Jacob Fatu could help his Tribal Chief and Wiseman, in real life, it will be vice versa.

Working with Heyman and Reigns has the potential to elevate Fatu to the main event level. Hence, it's a win-win situation for all parties involved.

