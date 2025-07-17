Paul Heyman to quietly replace Seth Rollins with 6’4’’ WWE star in his group at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featured a huge showdown between Seth Rollins and LA Knight, which resulted in an unfortunate injury for The Visionary, seemingly putting him out of action for a few months. While there hasn’t been an official word yet, Mr. Money in the Bank himself mentioned that he might be sidelined for an extended period.

With Rollins out of action, Bron Breakker took on four of the biggest names on the roster in a gauntlet match, starting from No. 1, Penta, and lasting until he was eventually pinned by CM Punk, resulting in his loss. The match was set to determine the next challenger for Gunther at SummerSlam, which Breakker unfortunately lost.

Furthermore, Roman Reigns made a major return, and the Tribal Chief is seemingly set to team up with his cousin Jey Uso to take on the duo of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at The Biggest Party of the Summer. With Rollins out of action, Paul Heyman might have a deal with 6’4” star Gunther to replace The Visionary in the faction for some time quietly.

The WWE Hall of Famer might strike a deal with the World Heavyweight Champion that Seth Rollins won’t cash in on The Ring General following his return if the latter helped Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker defeat their common enemy, CM Punk.

This could further lead to Gunther also interfering in the potential tag team match at SummerSlam, helping Breakker and Reed secure a win, thereby intensifying the feud and laying the groundwork for a future six-man tag team storyline.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Seth Rollins recently updated fans on his injury

The Visionary’s injury has left fans concerned, with millions praying for his quick recovery. Mr. Money in the Bank recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where he updated fans about his injury, saying he might be out of action for a long time.

Seth Rollins also explained the condition of his knee, noting that it was always hard to examine it properly.

"When I landed, I felt my knee kind of pop and buckle. Then we got out of the match and we move forward. Monday, I was in Birmingham, Alabama, where our specialists are at. We tried to take a look at the knee. There was some imaging, it was a little too swollen, so we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA. Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis and then we can go from there. I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. And what I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time," Seth Rollins said. [From 0:30-1:06]

With Seth Rollins out for a long time, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman might have to make some major changes to their faction as well. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

