Paul Heyman to quit, huge lie & more - 3 ways Roman Reigns can make his presence felt on WWE SmackDown 

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will see a massive segment unfold featuring The Bloodline. The episode will see Solo Sikoa officially welcome Tonga Loa into his faction using his powers as the new Tribal Chief.

Loa debuted at Backlash France, where he helped Sikoa and his MFT, Tama Tonga, beat Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Tag Team Street Fight. He made his in-ring debut last week on SmackDown alongside Tonga and picked up a huge win over former WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Solo Sikoa hopes to reward the newest member of The Bloodline, but the group's former leader may have a word or two to say.

Here, we look at three ways Roman Reigns can make his presence felt on SmackDown this week.

#1. Paul Heyman quits The Bloodline on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Paul Heyman took it upon himself to warn Kevin Owens against declaring war on the Solo Sikoa-run Bloodline. It was arguably the best segment on the show, which saw Heyman openly state that no one wants Roman Reigns to return more than him.

Heyman has been visibly frustrated with Sikoa's growing brutality as the new tribal Chief. Not to forget, he often takes shots at Reigns for losing the title at Wrestlemania. Sikoa is set to anoint Tonga Loa in The Bloodline this week and could use the opportunity to subtly insult Roman Reigns.

A frustrated Heyman could choose to resign as the Wiseman, especially if The Bloodline brutalizes Kevin Owens to an unexpected point. This may see Sikoa order an attack on Heyman and set up a room for his replacement.

#2. Solo Sikoa lies about Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has previously stated that he constantly speaks with Roman Reigns, something that even Paul Heyman doesn't believe. We could see Sikoa announce a new "Right Hand Man" or potentially replace Paul Heyman, citing Reigns' orders.

He could also use the former Tribal Chief's name to potentially get his stable a massive match on the blue brand. Or insist upon preferential treatment from Nick Aldis for the upcoming segment that would see Tonga Loa formally join The Bloodline.

#3. The Bloodline refuses to act on Roman Reigns' orders

WWE has teased a potential civil war between the old and new Bloodline, and Solo Sikoa's actions since taking over as The Tribal Chief have added fuel to the speculations. We may see him receive an unpleasant message from Roman Reigns via Paul Heyman on tonight's show.

Only this time, Sikoa could outright refuse to follow The Tribal chief's orders and do what he wishes. he is set to welcome a new member to his faction and would not let his predecessor dictate the terms of his leadership. Thus, we may see the new Bloodline follow Sikoa in openly undermining Reigns on SmackDown tonight.

