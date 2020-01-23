Paul Heyman recently booked 8-time Champion in unscripted segment on WWE RAW

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News

23 Jan 2020, 20:02 IST

Paul Heyman is the Executive Director of RAW

Mark Henry has revealed that the segment between Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman and R-Truth on the January 13 episode of WWE RAW was unscripted.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed to Bully Ray that the purpose of the comedy segment was “to get Brock to crack”, with the WWE Champion unaware of what was going to happen next.

“Yes. And from what I’m understanding. Brock didn’t even know that was going to happen. It was completely kayfabe. That’s what I’m getting.” [H/T SEScoops]

Henry added that the segment was "purely Heyman and Truth", and Lesnar was made to work without a script for the entire 10 minutes.

“It was designed for Brock not to be mentally prepared to block it. And it worked because I never seen Brock laugh that much since I’ve known him.”

Another unscripted Brock Lesnar WWE moment

It was also revealed recently by Jerry Lawler that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman went off-script when they approached him at the announce desk following their segment on the January 6 episode of RAW.

The two men walked over to Lawler after Heyman announced that Lesnar would be the first entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble. The WWE Champion then placed his hand on Lawler's shoulder, while Heyman told the commentator to say nice things about his client.