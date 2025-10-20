  • home icon
Paul Heyman to recruit a new female star in The Vision to cost Becky Lynch on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

By Love Verma
Published Oct 20, 2025 05:08 GMT
Paul Heyman & Becky Lynch. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
Paul Heyman & Becky Lynch in picture. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

On the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch is set to defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. In their previous showdown, Dupri surprised everyone and came out on top via countout.

However, a title change can only happen if Maxxine manages to defeat The Man by pinfall or submission. This match on the upcoming episode of RAW will be more interesting to watch, especially after The Vision turned on Seth Rollins last week.

Lynch joined the villainous faction at Clash in Paris when she helped Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match. With The Visionary no longer part of the group, the villainous alliance might decide to kick Becky out of the faction. This could lead to The Oracle recruiting Maxxine Dupri as a replacement and helping her dethrone Becky Lynch on RAW.

Rollins and Lynch are a real-life couple, and their relationship is already well established in the TV storyline as well. Since The Vision turned on Rollins, Becky might seek revenge on them. Before the Irish star strikes Heyman, the master manipulator could make the first move.

This could happen if he secretly aligns himself with Maxxine Dupri and recruits her as the newest member of The Vision. If this occurs, WWE can finally promote Dupri as the top star in the women's division, especially after her significant improvement in in-ring performance on WWE RAW.

Additionally, the storyline of The Vision will be more intriguing if they turn against Becky Lynch on the red brand.

Paul Heyman may make a major announcement about The Vision on WWE RAW

It's already official that in the upcoming edition of RAW, The Vision will make its presence felt. WWE has revealed the new graphics of the villainous faction, which only features Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The group will address the recent turmoil when they turned their back on its former leader.

However, during this segment, Heyman might make a major announcement about the faction. This could be The Oracle revealing the new leader of the group on Monday Night RAW.

After Rollins' elimination, the faction has no official leader yet. Meanwhile, on Monday Night RAW, the former Wiseman might clarify the confusion and officially reveal who will lead the group next.

Many believe that Bron Breakker could be the one to emerge as the new leader, especially when the former WWE NXT Champion attacked Rollins first on last week's show.

Love Verma

Edited by Neda Ali
