Seth Rollins to vacate WWE World Heavyweight Title, big title change, AJ Lee returns? 5 Things that could happen on upcoming RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW promises to be an exciting show. The Stamford-based promotion has already announced three championship matches. Additionally, the fallout from The Vision explosion will be seen on RAW this week. Adam Pearce is also set to address the future of Seth Rollins. In this article, we will be discussing five things that could happen in the upcoming edition of the red brand.#5. Seth Rollins could be forced to vacate the World Heavyweight ChampionshipWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKAdam Pearce is set to provide an update on Seth Rollins this upcoming Monday on RAW.Seth Rollins is suffering from a real-life injury. The latest report revealed that WWE doesn't expect Rollins to return to the ring anytime soon. Given the situation, it seems The Visionary might be forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW.This could happen when Adam Pearce reveals the medical update and further asks Rollins to relinquish the world championship due to his failure to compete in the ring.A segment like this will also lead Rollins to turn babyface after he seeks vengeance on The Vision after recovering from injury.#4. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh could lose the tag team titlesFinn Balor and JD McDonagh are set to defend their World Tag Team Titles against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Over the past few weeks, Styles pointed out how The Judgment Day is not defending the tag titles, leading to this championship bout.Meanwhile, it's possible that Finn and JD might lose, and Styles and Lee could become the new champions on RAW. This might finally shake up the tag team division on the red brand, as Balor and McDonagh have rarely defended their titles since winning.#3. Sami Zayn could return to RAWSami Zayn is no longer the WWE United States Champion on SmackDown, which increases the chances of his return to Monday Night RAW. There is already considerable tension between The Usos.As a former Honorary Uce of the OG Bloodline, Sami might return to the Adam Pearce show to resolve the issues between The Usos. Including Zayn in The Bloodline Saga on RAW will be the best way to book him after losing the title to Ilja Dragunov.#2. AJ Lee could return to confront Becky Lynch𝚑𝚊𝚣𝚎𝚕 ✶࿐ @M0NROECEDESLINKaj lee has been off of our tv screens for almost a month. BRING MY MAMA BACK NOW.Maxxine Dupri will face Becky Lynch for the Women's IC Title on RAW this week. In their previous match, Dupri managed to overpower The Man, but it's unlikely that she will dethrone Lynch to become the champion.However, if Becky manages to retain the championship against Dupri, AJ Lee might return to confront the Big Time Becks after the match. This could potentially lead to a title match between them at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event or Survivor Series: WarGames.#1. Dominik Mysterio might retain the WWE Intercontinental ChampionshipNot only Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, but Dominik Mysterio is also set to defend the gold against Rusev. Despite the chances of The Judgment Day losing the Tag Team Titles, Dominik might still retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.Mysterio has already defeated major stars in his IC Title run. Additionally, reports hinted at a showdown between Dom Dom and John Cena at Survivor Series. Given this, it's likely that Dominik will retain the championship on WWE RAW and defeat Rusev for a successful title defense.