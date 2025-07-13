Paul Heyman to replace Seth Rollins with 27-year-old WWE star; hand over MITB contract? Exploring potential move

Paul Heyman has been left in a little bit of a dilemma following Seth Rollins' injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, since he could now be out of action for some time.
The last few months have allowed WWE to build up Seth Rollins' stable so that Roman Reigns can make his return and try to dismantle it, but it seems that this could now have to be rewritten following Rollins' injury.
Heyman could have a plan of his own, since Bron Breakker has been pushed as the future of WWE for the past few months, and was reportedly set to betray Rollins down the line anyway, it would make sense for The Oracle to hand over the contract to Breakker.
The 27-year-old star could then have him at the helm of the stable with the Money in the Bank contract for the next few months until Rollins is able to return. This could then lead to a little tension between the two men and allow WWE to push forward on the plans for a split.
Will Bron Breakker be able to cash in Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank contract?
Depending on the severity of Rollins' injury, he could be out of action for several weeks or months, which means that Breakker could be the one to cash in the contract to win his first World Championship on the main roster.
This is the way the Money in the Bank contract has always worked, which is why fans were so annoyed when a veteran like Rollins won the briefcase instead of a rising star. This should have been The Visionary's plan from the start; he should have offered the contract to a member of his stable so that they could be built up in the same way that he was in 2014.
Breakker deserves the push and would be the perfect man to step in Rollins' place if Heyman needs a replacement.
