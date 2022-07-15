Paul Heyman reportedly helped SmackDown Superstar get top push

SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss recently credited Paul Heyman for motivating and pushing him to the top in WWE.

Moss made his main roster debut on RAW in 2020 and was involved in the battle for the 24/7 Championship match against No Way Jose. He was out of in-ring action for a year due to an injury. A year later, he returned and formed an alliance with Happy Corbin. But that did not last long when he mocked Corbin's loss at WrestleMania 38 to Drew McIntyre.

Paul Heyman has a lot of experience in the industry and plays a crucial role in promoting talents in the industry. He has expansive experience across varied portfolios of being an executive producer, handling creative decisions, and his witty mic skills have won the hearts of the wrestling world.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, the SmackDown Superstar stated that he had an analytical and skeptical war in his head and thought he was hyping himself too much.

The SmackDown superstar appreciated Heyman for having confidence in him and said:

“The analytical side of me that might be skeptical of, maybe I’m just hyping myself up in my head a little too much, maybe I’m not as good as I think I am… those go out the window when you’ve got someone like Paul Heyman [saying that], who is an absolute legend in so many ways." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Madcap Moss is grateful to Paul Heyman for RAW debut

The winner of the 2022 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was a prominent part of the now retired RAW Underground segment hosted by Shane McMahon.

In the same interaction with NBC Sports Boston, Moss highlighted how the Wise Man motivated him and how he owes him for getting the opportunity to debut on RAW in 2020.

“It also motivates me to make him live up to his word, and part of that is because I just want to prove him right, and I appreciate him saying that, but he’s also a big reason I’m in the position that I am today,” Moss said. “He was a big part of getting me an opportunity on ‘Raw’ at the beginning of 2020, and so I owe Paul for that, and want to prove him right in a number of ways.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Paul Heyman is currently the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns and The Usos. He was formerly associated with Reigns' SummerSlam opponent, Brock Lesnar.

