Paul Heyman reportedly told WWE that he would do great things with a rising Superstar

Lennard Surrao Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.

It's safe to say that Paul Heyman is doing a fine job at the helm on Monday Night RAW.

The storylines are more cohesive and most importantly, there is an emphasis on building new Superstars. Buddy Murphy is currently on the receiving end of a wholesome push and much of the credit has to be reserved for Heyman.

WWE Insider Tom Colohue opened up about Murphy's steady rise on the RAW brand on the recent edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with host Korey Gunz.

Tom revealed that Heyman told the WWE management that he would do great things with Buddy Murphy while asking the company to draft him to RAW.

Here's what Tom had to say on the latest edition of the podcast:

I know that Heyman was very excited about getting Buddy Murphy. That’s one of the names he was saying, ‘well, come on, give him to me, give him to me, I’ll do great things with him, give him to me.’ And Black and Murphy have been told for a few weeks now, just go out there and do your thing, let us worry about telling a story. And that’s exactly what they have done. They have gone out and had good wrestling matches .

Heyman has indeed lived up to his word and portrayed Murphy as a Superstar to be reckoned with.

On the most recent edition of RAW, the former 205 Live talent aligned with Seth Rollins' heel faction which, unsurprisingly enough, caught the fans off guard.

The decision to include Murhpy in the stable makes sense on paper as it sends a strong message regarding WWE's intentions of pushing him.

Tom also revealed the possible direction WWE is heading towards with regards to Murphy and Rollins' new alliance and what we can expect at WrestleMania.

WWE is doing admirably well in creating a sense of ambiguity heading into WrestleMania and it will be interesting to see how Murphy's storyline plays out in the coming months.