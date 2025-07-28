Paul Heyman’s close associate to make sure that Jey Uso is out of WWE SummerSlam 2025? Chances explored

WWE Monday Night RAW will feature a big-time singles match tonight. Former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will go one-on-one with one of Paul Heyman's biggest brutes.For those unaware, Paul Heyman leads a stable featuring the injured Seth Rollins, The Unpredictable Bad**s Bron Breakker and Big Bronson Reed. On tonight's edition of RAW, Reed will go one-on-one with Main Event Jey, and the Auszilla could potentially put him out of commission ahead of SummerSlam this weekend.WWE SummerSlam will be a two-night premium live event this weekend. One of the biggest matches on the card will be Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. That bout could change or even be cancelled if Paul Heyman has his way tonight on the red brand.Bronson Reed is a serious threat. Just last year, he injured stars like Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Braun Strowman, among others. On WWE Monday Night RAW tonight, he could replicate that carnage and dangerous momentum by taking out Jey Uso.Reed could forget about trying to win the bout and clobber Jey Uso with a steel chair. From there, he could hit a wave of Tsunami Splashes on the former World Heavyweight Champion. If he hits enough of the dangerous finishing move, The Yeet Master could be too injured to compete at SummerSlam, and thus, Paul Heyman's wishes would be fulfilled.While there is a good chance of the above angle playing out during tonight's show, for now, it is just speculation, and we will know after the red brand's go-home episode how things stand.Roman Reigns could recruit a new partner for WWE SummerSlamIn theory, Roman Reigns would be in big trouble if Jey Uso got injured ahead of WWE SummerSlam. Uso is his cousin, and they are former Bloodline members. The two have had each other's backs despite their many issues in the past.If Roman loses Jey, this could lead to a handful of scenarios. The bout could be cancelled, which feels least likely as Reigns wants to get his hands on the opposition. The OTC could also potentially take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Handicap Match at WWE SummerSlam.Perhaps the ideal scenario for the OTC would be if he could find a replacement partner. If that is indeed an option in this scenario, his best option would be Jimmy Uso. Who better to replace Jey than the former champion's own twin brother?Jimmy Uso is currently an ally of Jacob Fatu on Friday Night SmackDown. They are battling Solo Sikoa and the MFT. With that being said, Sikoa and Fatu will be clashing inside a Steel Cage, and thus, interferences will likely not be possible. Big Jim could instead shift his focus from helping The Samoan Werewolf and aid Reigns against Paul Heyman's faction.