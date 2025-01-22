Paul Heyman's favor to CM Punk to be revealed in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match? It's not leaving Roman Reigns

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, CM Punk will enter the men's Rumble match with the sole intention of winning. During this week's RAW, the Best in the World hyped his entry by stating how he would eliminate everyone and claim victory. In this promo segment, he also mentioned Roman Reigns, John Cena, and other confirmed entrants, claiming they stood no chance against him.

Additionally, The Second City Saint referenced the favor Paul Heyman owes him and subtly suggested he could call it in at Royal Rumble 2025 if needed. Many fans believe this favor could involve Paul Heyman joining forces with Punk to leave Roman Reigns' side. However, it’s also possible that the Voice of the Voiceless could leverage this favor in a more strategic way by demanding the final spot in the iconic bout.

Entering at number 30 significantly increases the chances of winning the Royal Rumble match. When a star enters this spot, they are completely fresh and energized, unlike the other competitors who have already worn each other down.

Therefore, it’s possible that Punk could redeem his favor by asking Paul Heyman to secure him the final spot in the Rumble match. Fans have previously seen how the Wiseman has done many things for Roman Reigns by dealing with General Managers and authority figures.

Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Special Counsel could grant CM Punk the final spot in the Men's Royal Rumble match to repay the favor. Meanwhile, it’s important to note that Roman Reigns is also set to enter the 30-man Men's Royal Rumble match.

Despite not betraying Reigns directly, securing the final spot for CM Punk could ultimately work against the Tribal Chief’s chances of winning. Furthermore, when this information is revealed, Paul Heyman might find himself in hot water with the Original Tribal Chief.

What CM Punk disclosed about Paul Heyman's favors on the RAW Netflix kickoff panel

Before RAW aired on Netflix on January 6, 2025, WWE aired a Netflix Kickoff panel in mid-December. Even CM Punk made an appearance, and when asked about Paul Heyman’s favor, the Best in the World gave a witty reply.

The Second City Saint revealed while laughing, that he needed the Wiseman’s Netflix password to finish watching Heels Season 2.

"I need Paul Heyman's Netflix password [laughs] so, I need to finish Heels season 2," Punk said.

The star has never gone into details regarding the favor and only time will tell what it turns out to be.

