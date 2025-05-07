Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins to reveal their alliance with 8-time WWE Champion at Backlash? Why it is possible

The next PLE WWE is hosting is Backlash 2025. The match card for the event looks thrilling, with multiple titles up for grabs. Surprisingly, Seth Rollins and his newly formed alliance with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker seem to have no contest for the event. However, Rollins and Heyman could reveal their partnership with an eight-time WWE Champion by playing a vital role in a bout’s outcome.

John Cena is set to defend his WWE Championship for the first time since capturing it at WrestleMania 41. The self-proclaimed Last Real Champion will put his title on the line against his arch-rival Randy Orton in a “One Last Time” match at The Viper’s hometown at Backlash 2025. The latter is in a prime state and appears unstoppable in his hometown. This is undoubtedly a significant threat to John Cena’s title reign.

In shocking turns of events, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman could interrupt the bout and help John Cena retain his title against Orton, just like Travis Scott assisted the Last Real Champion beat Cody Rhodes. Moreover, they could later reveal that they are in alliance with eight-time WWE Champion, The Rock, who has asked them to help Cena beat the Apex Predator.

Paul Heyman was often seen with two different mobiles on RAW, one with The Tribal Chief cover, another with The Rock’s emotes, suggesting he was in direct touch with the Brahma Bull. Additionally, fans connected multiple hints that indicated that even Rollins had sold his soul to the Hollywood Megastar.

John Cena turned heel and officially joined forces with The Rock at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, attacking Cody Rhodes. However, the WWE Universe hasn’t heard anything from The Final Boss on television since then.

With Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins' potential revelation that they are indeed working with The Rock, the entire trajectory of the Stamford-based promotion could be shaken. Important storylines could be formed, laying the foundation for the Final Boss’s return. That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

WWE Hall of Famer picks the winner between John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash 2025

While discussing on his Off the Top podcast, former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer, Rikishi opened up about the Randy Orton vs. John Cena’s “One Last Time” superbout in St. Louis and shared his winner prediction.

The legend expressed that he feels John Cena would retain against Randy Orton. Furthermore, the 59-year-old shared his expertise about the beauty of professional wrestling, giving the example of Cody Rhodes’s Mania loss:

"I gotta go with John Cena, 'cause we all didn't see that coming. We all definitely, for sure, we thought Cody Rhodes is the future. Cody Rhodes is the guy, he's a lot younger, he's healthy to run. Right when we think they're going right, they went left. That's the beautiful thing about professional wrestling, so, to see him go up against Randy, man, that's going to be an iconic match," Rikishi said.

It will be interesting to see how John Cena's and Randy Orton’s showdown plays out at Backlash 2025.

