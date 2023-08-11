Paul Heyman takes a big hit on Friday Night SmackDown - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

The past two weeks featured a wealth of programming in WWE, thanks to major shows and the accompanying events to go with them. However, fans subscribed to Peacock, and the WWE Network may be left disappointed this week.

There was some programming that aired throughout the week. Megan Morant and Matt Camp hosted RAW Talk on Monday. Then Tuesday featured the prior week's edition of NXT added on-demand.

Wednesday saw two uploads. First was a month-old edition of RAW. The other video added to the archives was a new episode of The Bump featuring Santos Escobar and Kofi Kingston. Finally, This Week in WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

This article will dive into the four full-length programs set to arrive this weekend. This includes a past episode of SmackDown that featured a shocking Paul Heyman moment, new in-ring action, and more.

It should also be noted that a bonus episode of The Bump is listed for Sunday. However, it will not be included as it is likely an oversight left behind on the schedule from last weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will be back with a new episode

The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The popular show will be available beginning at 10 AM EST on Saturday, August 12.

For those unaware, The SmackDown LowDown is a weekly show hosted by Matt Camp and Megan Morant. The two analyze the events from SmackDown, with select interviews spliced in throughout the program's 30-minute runtime.

Last week's pre-SummerSlam edition of The SmackDown LowDown featured three big interviews conducted by Kayla Braxton. The talented interviewer first spoke with Santos Escobar regarding his upcoming United States Championship bout.

Kayla then spoke to AJ Styles, but it was interrupted by Cameron Grimes. The WWE main roster newcomer tried to show respect to Styles, but The Phenomenal One blew him off. Finally, Braxton interviewed IYO SKY, who teased a Money in the Bank cash-in.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows, will air on both platforms

It was a long time coming. Jey Uso hitting Paul Heyman with a Superkick after Heyman tried to manipulate him again was such a satisfying moment.

Two programs that recently aired on other platforms will soon arrive on WWE Network and Peacock. SmackDown and RAW have a 30-day delay before arriving on-demand, while NXT Level Up and Main Event have around a two-week delay. This is due to contractual obligations with USA Network, FOX, and Hulu.

Main Event from July 27, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, August 12. The opening bout from the show saw Sanga of Indus Sher take on Akira Tozawa. Nikki Cross battled Kayden Carter in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from July 14, 2023, will be available on-demand beginning on Sunday, August 13. The show featured Jey Uso shockingly hitting Paul Heyman with a massive Superkick, which fans are still cheering around a month later.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be airing on both platforms this weekend. The show will stream at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX.

The program will only be available on-demand immediately after first airing for WWE Network subscribers. Fans who use Peacock won't be able to see the show after the initial stream for around two weeks thanks to the company's deal with Hulu.

Three big-time matches have been announced for Level Up this week. The main event will see Gallus' Joe Coffey in action. He'll battle the up-and-coming Tavion Heights in singles competition.

The opening contest of the show is set to feature Damon Kemp clashing with Dante Chen. Kemp has seemingly aligned himself with Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey. Lastly, Fallon Henley will go one-on-one with Izzi Dame.

