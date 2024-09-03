Paul Heyman to use five-time champion to convince Jey Uso to reunite with Roman Reigns? Analyzing the chances

Paul Heyman is yet to make his presence felt on SmackDown since the emphatic return of Roman Reigns. The Original Tribal Chief shocked many with his return at SummerSlam but was swiftly dealt with by Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline in just two weeks. All this went down in The Wiseman's absence. But, perhaps that is because he is making preparations. And, these preparations could involve him using a five-time champion to convince Jey Uso to reunite with his cousin.

The five-time champion in question here is Rhea Ripley. If it wasn't obvious after last night's episode of Raw, The Eradicator and The Main Event share a strong bond. Now, whether it is romantic or just platonic remains to be seen, but the connection is there. So, Paul Heyman could use this to his advantage as he plots to give Roman Reigns all the firepower he needs to challenge the new Bloodline.

Paul Heyman is nothing if not a wordsmith. Time and time again, he has used his eloquence to get out of a sticky situation. With that in mind, he might try and speak to Rhea Ripley and touch upon her recent issues with her former family The Judgment Day. Drawing similarities between her situation and Jey Uso's own with The Bloodline, he may convince her to convince him to help bring order to his family.

Granted, Rhea Ripley isn't one to fall for such things easily, but it might just work. That being said, this is nothing more than speculation. Only time will tell how things unfold.

Paul Heyman claims he will return to TV only when he can "add to Roman Reigns"

Since Roman Reigns made his return, fans have been waiting for him to walk in with The Wiseman, Paul Heyman by his side. Unfortunately, in the two appearances Reigns made following SummerSlam, Heyman was nowhere to be seen. So, when will he return? Well, the Hall of Famer answered that question himself a while ago.

As one of the special guests at Fanatics Fest NYC, Heyman answered a number of questions, many of which had to do with "his" Tribal Chief. However, when asked about his own return, the 58-year-old made one thing clear. He will return only when he can truly help Roman Reigns, rather than just ride his coattails to glory and success.

Heyman returning to stand side-by-side with Reigns is inevitable. But, as he said, it would be better both for him and the Original Tribal Chief if he returns when he can be of use. So now, it's only a matter of when and where.

