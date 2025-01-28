Penta to face a 5-time WWE champion in a first-ever match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

Since bursting onto the WWE scene, Penta has been riding on the edge of a lightning bolt, becoming the hottest topic among fans. With WrestleMania season officially set to kick off this weekend, fans have been wondering what WWE has in store for him. The Mexican star could share the ring with a five-time WWE champion at this year's 'Mania.

The 39-year-old could face Bron Breakker in a first-ever match at The Showcase of The Immortals. The speculation arose after both stars crossed paths in a telling backstage segment on the latest edition of RAW. Penta took a fleeting glimpse of the coveted Intercontinental Championship that was resting on Breakker's shoulder. He made the ominous "El Miedo" gesture without exchanging a word while locking eyes with the champion.

It appears that the luchador sent a defiant message to the 27-year-old, hinting at his intentions of chasing that title. There is a good possibility that both superstars could lock horns in a blockbuster match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. The company has seemingly sown the seeds of this marquee clash on RAW this year, showcasing the backstage segment.

With Penta riding a wave of momentum, WWE is likely to put him in a big match at WrestleMania 41. Besides, Bron Breakker also needs a credible challenger for his title at the April extravaganza. Hence, the chances of this match taking place rise significantly. Not only will this keep both superstars in the spotlight, but it can truly live up to the standards of an event like WrestleMania.

Breakker is a five-time WWE champion, having won the Intercontinental Title and NXT Title twice and NXT Tag Team Title once. A match of this magnitude has the potential to add grandeur to The Showcase of The Immortals. However, this is currently speculation. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for both superstars.

Penta to compete in a huge match ahead of WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 is still three months away, and Penta may have to go through several challenges before punching his ticket for the spectacle. The 39-year-old is set to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year. Even though his victory looks slim, WWE may have another big match in store for the veteran.

The Mexican superstar could compete in a huge multi-person match at the Elimination Chamber this year. It could be a potential Number One Contenders match for the Intercontinental Championship, with the winner getting to face Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41.

It is because Penta competing at The Show of Shows seems inevitable. Therefore, a match at Elimination Chamber will allow him to showcase his credibility and work as a platform to prepare himself before his potential match at the year's biggest annual extravaganza.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the luchador. Is Triple H cooking a big feud for Penta on the Road to WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

