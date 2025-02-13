  • home icon
Penta to be forced to reveal his face after losing to WWE Superstar in Hair vs. Mask match? Exploring potential WrestleMania 41 match

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Feb 13, 2025 02:05 GMT
Penta debuted on WWE RAW last month [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Since his debut in WWE, Penta has taken the entire roster by storm, taking everyone in his path down. The star also had an incredible performance in the Men's Royal Rumble Match and WWE might have some big plans for him, especially with WrestleMania on the horizon.

Penta could face Dominik Mysterio at The Grandest Stage of Them All, with a massive Hair vs. Mask stipulation in a bid to be in the spotlight. Dominik had quite a heated argument with Penta during the Royal Rumble KickOff, with the WWE Universe acknowledging the potential their rivalry has.

Penta is already the focus of some of the biggest names on the roster and has ended up with the referee raising his hands each time he went against the stars in the ring. After his incredible performance in the Rumble match after starting against Rey Mysterio at number 2, fans reckon Penta is sure to have a massive match at WrestleMania 41 as well.

Considering the potential their rivalry has, Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta could be a massive attraction at The Showcase of The Immortals. Further, WWE could feature Dirty Dom challenging Penta to a Hair vs. Mask match, to garner more heat from the fans, and with the newest RAW superstar showing no fear, things could get interesting ahead of WrestleMania.

While Penta has been portrayed as a rising star, Dominik Mysterio could get help from his Judgment Day members to end up winning the match, eventually leaving Penta and the whole world surprised. This would eventually force Penta to take his mask off and reveal his face to the world.

(This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Dominik Mysterio suggested an opponent for Penta in WWE recently

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has been doing a great job with his interviews and media appearances and made headlines with his recent social media comments as well.

Recently, Mysterio suggested a massive name as a potential opponent for Penta. The former NXT North American Champion named CM Punk as a potential rival for the rising star, which some fans have seen back in AEW.

While CM Punk vs. Penta doesn't seem to be in plans for now, a match between the latter and Dominik Mysterio could be featured very soon. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men ahead of WrestleMania.

Edited by Harish Raj S
