Penta to pull off an iconic Roman Reigns move during his title match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential angle

Penta will compete in a blockbuster Fatal Four-Way match against Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. This is set to be his first 'Mania, and the luchador will look to make a bold statement. He could take a page from Roman Reigns' book and pull off an iconic move in Las Vegas.
Although it is set to be a tough contest, El Zero Miedo could shock the world and win the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows. The 40-year-old may do that in style. There is a good possibility that Penta could stack one of his opponents on top of the other to secure the pinfall, just like Roman Reigns did at WrestleMania 37.
Who could forget the moment when Reigns stacked Edge (Adam Copeland) over Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) for a double pin to retain the Universal Championship? Therefore, Penta could follow the trend and do the same at The Showcase of the Immortals by pinning Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio simultaneously.
A victory coming in that fashion will truly make him look like a megastar. El Zero Miedo could make a defiant statement by winning the coveted title in style. When it comes to WrestleMania, WWE often creates jaw-dropping moments. This year could be the same, with the former AEW star being in the spotlight.
This is entirely speculation, and it remains to be seen what the creative team has in store. Only time will tell whether Triple H is planning a title change in the Intercontinental Championship match.
Penta's feud with Bron Breakker to continue after WrestleMania 41?
Penta has been feuding with Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW for quite some time now. The ultimate prize for which the two stars have been battling is the Intercontinental Championship. However, a lot of fans have been wondering whether this feud would culminate at WrestleMania 41.
Regardless of whether a title change happens in Las Vegas, Breakker and El Zero Miedo are expected to continue their feud after 'Mania. There is a possibility that The Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, who are currently entwined in this rivalry, could exit from this program after The Show of Shows.
It could lead to a singles feud between Penta and Bron Breakker, which may continue at least until WWE Backlash. The two stars could remain involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture before embarking on a different path on Monday Night RAW.
This is mere speculation as of now. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the luchador and Breakker after WrestleMania 41.