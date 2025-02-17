Penta to suffer his first loss in a WWE match due to a 34-year-old star on RAW? Exploring potential angle

Since bursting onto WWE in January this year, Penta has been making waves and carving a path for himself. He has been delivering incredible matches on Monday Night RAW every week and is on a winning streak. However, the luchador's unblemished record may be on the verge of being shattered on the upcoming episode of the red show.

The 40-year-old might suffer his first singles loss in WWE tonight due to Ludwig Kaiser. El Miedo is set to battle Pete Dunne in a one-on-one match on RAW. During the ending moments of the bout, the WWE Universe could witness a huge shocker. Just when victory would be in Penta's grasp, Kaiser could emerge from the shadows, drawing the luchador's attention.

With malignant intentions in mind, the 34-year-old could stand at ringside, which could distract the former AEW star. As a result, Pete Dunne could capitalize on the situation and steal a roll-up victory over El Miedo, handing the latter his first defeat in WWE. This could give rise to a jaw-dropping moment, leaving the WWE Universe stunned.

But why could it happen? For the past few weeks, the company has been showing a subtle alliance between Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne. Both superstars seem to be on the same page, standing against a common enemy in the form of Penta. Hence, Kaiser and Dunne could eventually join forces to take on the luchador on RAW.

Penta to compete in a handicap match next week on RAW?

Ever since arriving on RAW, Penta has made some rivals, including Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne. As discussed above, there are very high chances of the Imperium member interfering in the luchador's match tonight on RAW. This could put the former AEW star in a two-on-one situation.

As a result, El Miedo could ask Adam Pearce to give him a match against the two superstars next week. The 40-year-old could make a defiant statement by demanding a handicap bout against Kaiser and Dunne. The Mexican star could say that he wants to take care of his business on his own.

The RAW general manager might have no other choice but to fulfill Penta's demands. Hence, this could prompt WWE to bring back this unique stipulation on Monday Night RAW after several years. Moreover, it could take the ongoing rivalry to a whole new level.

This is merely speculation at this point. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for El Miedo on the red brand.

