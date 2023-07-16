[Photo] Lita shows off stunning physique amid WWE absence

Lita's return to WWE as an in-ring performer in 2023 has been one of the highlights of the women's division in recent months. Despite her age, she has been in incredible shape, as seen during her in-ring outings. She recently stunned fans with an incredible picture on Instagram.

The 48-year-old returned to her old hunting ground during Becky Lynch's feud against Bayley, assisting The Man in the Steel Cage match by evening the odds against Damage CTRL. The duo also won the Women's Tag Team Championships and competed at WrestleMania 39 along with Trish Stratus.

However, a mystery attacker laid out The Extreme Diva ahead of her scheduled title defense on RAW after 'Mania. In the following episode of the red brand, Stratus revealed herself as the attacker.

Lita has been out of action since the incident, and there's no word on her return. Amid the hiatus, the WWE Hall of Famer posted an image on social media, highlighting her incredible physique at the age of 48.

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see Lita join forces with Lacey Evans

Lita and Trish Stratus are arguably two of the greatest female stars to have stepped inside the squared circle. While the two are no longer full-time performers, working with them could certainly be a huge boost for any star.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long noted that Lacey Evans could benefit from joining forces with the Extreme Diva.

"If it was me, I'd maybe have her somewhere sitting in the locker room by herself a little bit down on her luck, like, 'I can't get a break no matter what I do,' and somebody comes in and steps in and takes her under her wing, and I think that person should be Lita," said Long. [From 08:22 – 08:38]

Melina Is The Queen 👑 @SimplyMelinaFan Lita the first ever woman to main event in WWE multiple times first on SmackDown and second on RAW and both were for the Women's Championship

Lacey Evans has been treading water since her return from maternal leave in 2022. Recently, Zoey Stark has been in the limelight after aligning herself with Trish Stratus, and the same could happen with the former Marine in case WWE decides to go Teddy Long's way and have her join forces with the Extreme Diva.