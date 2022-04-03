{PHOTO] Top championship debuts a new design at NXT Stand & Deliver 

Mandy Rose defended her NXT Women's Championship in a fatal four-way match at NXT Stand & Deliver and unveiled a new design for her title.

Rose made her way to the ring to take on Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray and showed off the new NXT Women's Champion with a white leather strap. Since the championship underwent a makeover back in 2017, the title has been seen with a black leather strap, but the company has now opted to change it up.

This could be a calculated change by the company since the title now matches the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, which have always been white.

Sadly, Toxic Attraction won't all be matching with their titles since Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai were able to defeat Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan as part of the kick-off show.

Mandy Rose retained her title at NXT Stand & Deliver

Mandy was able to overcome the odds to retain her championship when she took advantage of the fact that Io Shirai had already cleaned house for her. After Kay Lee Ray was taken out on the ringside, Shirai set her sights on Cora Jade.

The champion waited for The Genius of The Sky to deliver her moonsault to Cora Jade before hitting Shirai with a Shining Wizard in order to retain her championship.

Rose will now remain The Attraction in NXT following her victory and has silenced many of her doubters after being the stand-out star in the match. The 31-year-old was even able to deliver a Spanish Fly to Io Shirai en route to retaining her championship at NXT Stand & Deliver. This proves how far the champion has come since her time on the main roster.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh