[PHOTO] When Brock Lesnar celebrated with 22-year-old star after winning the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar celebrated his WWE Championship win with close friend Gable Steveson earlier this year in a heartfelt backstage picture.

Day 1 emanated from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 1, 2022. The event was headlined by a fatal five-way match for the WWE Championship, featuring Brock Lesnar, Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.

The finish to the bout saw The Beast pinning Big E to win his sixth WWE Championship. Shortly after Brock Lesnar's win, a backstage photo began making the rounds on Twitter. In the picture, a visibly happy Lesnar could be seen celebrating his win with Gable Steveson.

Brock Lesnar is reportedly going to face a big name at WrestleMania 39 next year

The Beast Incarnate was last seen in action when he battled Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel. Lesnar picked up a big victory over The All Mighty that night.

As per a recent report by WrestlingNews.co, WWE is planning for him to face the Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a dream match at WrestleMania 39.

"Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the big matches set for WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. After asking someone who is familiar with the creative plans, WrestlingNews.co was told that Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for the show."

Lesnar is regarded by many as one of the most dangerous wrestlers in WWE history and is a decorated veteran of the squared circle.

Gunther has proven his mettle in the ring over the years and is one of the toughest brawlers. A singles showdown between the two men is a legit dream match that fans are excited to witness on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Gable Steveson was last seen on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, where he was a part of Kurt Angle's birthday celebration. Angle brought back his iconic milk van and showered The Alpha Academy with gallons of milk, with Steveson right beside him.

