[PHOTO] When ex-WWE star Torrie Wilson showed off her impressive physique 

Torrie Wilson burst into the scene on WWE TV in 2001 and had a seven-year run with the promotion. Following her release in May 2008, she subsequently retired from in-ring competition, albeit made sporadic appearances for the company ever since. In 2019, Wilson was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame.

WWE knew Wilson was an absolute knockout and used her in several remarkable storylines along with Sable and Dawn Marie on television. She even was paired opposite Billy Gunn and Carlito, among others.

At 47 years young, Torrie Wilson still carries herself as a star. Her social media posts, especially her workout videos, show how fit she still is. An earlier post from the WWE Hall of Famer's Instagram can be seen below, where she penned remarking on the experience of a photoshoot:

"2 Things I’ve learned. 1.) You really can’t find out just how strong you are until you fall & get back up. We all fall but we don’t all get back up. It may take a minute but never everrrr give up when you are down. The part after you get up & brush yo self off is pure MAGiC in the story of you. 2.) I took so many diuretics in this shoot that I had to run & pee every 20 minutes. It was miserable. I was cramping so bad & out of breath doing a simple jump. I haven’t taken a diuretic since. Ya wouldn’t know that by looking at this. Things are rarely as simple as they appear."

When Torrie Wilson called 16-time WWE World Champion a "jobber" before he became a star

During his early days in WWE, John Cena teamed up with Dawn Marie several times on-screen to take on Billy Kidman and Torrie Wilson. Following a live event match, Torrie Wilson once teased John Cena by calling him a "jobber," as the WWE Hall of Famer recalled:

"You know what? It’s so funny, I remember on that [UK] tour, that was before [John Cena] really hit it big, and I remember teasing him backstage and calling him a jobber which is like what we call each other when we lose all the time, and I kind of pride myself on that because it was just way before — who would ever call him a jobber? No one.” [H/T: Essentially Sports]

𝖜𝖜𝖋 𝖉𝖎𝖛𝖆 𝖍𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 @wwf___diva Torrie Wilson and Billy Kidman celebrate beating Dawn Marie and John Cena - November 2002 Torrie Wilson and Billy Kidman celebrate beating Dawn Marie and John Cena - November 2002 https://t.co/GLaV3jBPln

Torrie Wilson appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year to induct her best friend, Stacy Keibler. You can read more about their contemporary sharing a unique trivia about Stacy Keibler ahead of the latter's induction here.

