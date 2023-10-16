Photo: WWE SmackDown star shares "spooky" new look for Halloween

A WWE SmackDown star has shared a "spooky" new look ahead of this year's Halloween.

The Halloween season is upon us, and a superstar has updated her look accordingly. Mia Yim (Michin) made her shocking return to the company last November and joined The O.C. faction. She was introduced to the group as their solution for Rhea Ripley during their rivalry with The Judgment Day last year.

However, Styles went down with an injury last December at a WWE Live Event, and the faction has been running in place ever since. The Phenomenal One was scheduled to team up with John Cena at WWE Fastlane, but The Bloodline brutally attacked him before the event.

Earlier today, Mia Yim took to Instagram to share a new image of herself. She captioned the photo with the word "spooky," as seen in her post below.

WWE star AJ Styles claims Mia Yim is the missing piece of The O.C.

AJ Styles claimed Mia Yim was the missing piece of his faction following her return to the company.

The O.C. faction comprises AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim. There have been rumors that the group could be separated, but Yim took to social media recently to declare her loyalty to the faction.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes earlier this year, Styles claimed Yim was the missing piece in their group and added that she was a sweetheart.

"Listen, I don't know exactly how it came around and who made the idea of it, but I can tell you she is a great fit for us. Like, she is perfect, like, she was the missing piece you know? I love her, man. A sweetheart of a girl. Love having her on the team. She's a great asset to The O.C. I'm looking forward to doing more stuff with her as far as that group is concerned." [From 06:50 to 07:12]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Mia Yim has been teaming with Shotzi at recent WWE Live Events, and the duo recently defeated former NXT Women's Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the 34-year-old superstar moving forward on SmackDown.

Do you think The O.C. has run its course in WWE, and it is time for the group to officially disband? Sound off in the comments section below.