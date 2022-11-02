[Photo] WWE star Nikkita Lyons cosplays as popular Marvel character

Nikkita Lyons recently cosplayed as the popular Marvel character She-Hulk at NXT's live event that took place in Melbourne, Florida.

Many NXT Superstars cosplayed several other stars for the Halloween themed-event. Mandy Rose cosplayed as WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin chose to be Chucky, and Dante Chen cosplayed as Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.

Taking to Twitter, Lyons uploaded a photo of herself as the She-Hulk character as she wished everyone a happy Halloween:

"Brick House #SheHulk HAPPY HALLOWEEN"

Check out Nikkita Lyons' tweet below:

Shawn Michaels hinted at Nikkita Lyons and Bron Breakker joining the main roster

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently hinted at NXT stars Nikkita Lyons and Bron Breakker joining the main roster anytime soon.

On Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Michaels revealed that the two NXT Superstars might appear on either RAW or SmackDown in the near future.

He further added that he had had meetings about the same with WWE's creative head, Triple H:

"Absolutely. And again, there certainly is [that opportunity]. There’s going to continue to be,” Michaels said. “Look, I text Hunter every day anyway. So we talk on a regular basis anyway, I might as well throw in, ‘How about some NXT people [appear on the main roster]? How about some of your people [come] down here?’ I say that jokingly, but as you know, these are all things that we wanted to do before. But it wasn’t our decision. It’s something that we’ve always talked about,” Shawn Michaels said.

On the most recent episode of NXT, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter successfully defeated Lyons and Zoey Stark to retain their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

What are your thoughts on the 23-year-old star joining the main roster in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

