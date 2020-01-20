Plans reportedly changed for WWE Legend attending Chris Jericho's cruise

Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager At Sea will kick off from Monday, January 20th and the AEW World Champion has put together an incredible line-up of activities for the fans who would be a part of the Cruise.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be the featured Guest of Honor, however, there has been a change of plans regarding the Nature Boy's schedule.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the 16-time World Champion was originally supposed to be involved in the first leg of the trip but will now join the festivities for the second leg.

Flair will be at Rocky Johnson's funeral before he takes the flight to the Bahamas for the second half of the trip.

Here's what was discussed on the latest WOR:

Bryan Alvarez: So Ric Flair is going on the cruise.

Dave Meltzer: Ric Flair is going on the Cruise from what I heard today. Originally he was going to go early and not late, but now I think he is going to Rocky Johnson’s funeral and then he is going to fly to the Bahamas and I guess do the second leg of the Cruise. Originally he was going to do the first leg of the Cruise. So that’s what I heard as of today.

Le Champion's Rock N' Wrestling Rager is a one-of-a-kind experience for the fans who enjoy wrestling, music and comedy.

There will be live podcasts, meet and greets, Q&A sessions, an entire AEW Dynamite episode taping on the second night, and a host of legendary names from the world of pro wrestling on the four-day event which has been billed as the greatest vacation of all time.

In addition to Ric Flair, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Scott Hall, DDP, Eric Bischoff, MVP, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Booker T and Vickie Guerrero are just some of the names that the fans can interact with on the cruise.