Popular 5-time champion to return after 63 days on WWE RAW tonight? Chances of it happening

Many WWE RAW and SmackDown stars in the company have been out of action due to an injury. While some have already returned, some remain absent. However, it looks like the status of Johnny Gargano might change very soon.

Fans last saw Johnny Gargano on the May 15, 2023, edition of WWE RAW. He competed in a Battle Royal to determine the number one contender of the Intercontinental Championship, which Mustafa Ali eventually won. It was then shared that he had re-aggravated a previous shoulder injury. However, recent reports about his health have been positive.

Fightful Select reported that Gargano has recovered from his injury, and the creative team is already discussing his plans upon return. Interestingly, he was reportedly scheduled to return on June 19 to his hometown of Cleveland but was scrapped. It's now more possible to see Johnny return on WWE RAW, especially after his former partner has suffered an unfortunate fate on the brand.

Could Johnny Gargano's WWE RAW return lead to a reunion?

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were a top tag team back in NXT

The former NXT Champion was one of the top stars in the developmental brand. His character was also best known to be linked with Tommaso Ciampa, where the duo was known as DIY. It has been years since the duo imploded, but a reunion might be in place.

Ciampa and The Miz have been feuding for a while now, and on a previous episode of RAW, both stars finally clashed. However, the latter got the victory after Bronson Reed intervened. This could open the door for Tommaso needing backup, which Gargano could definitely provide.

Another angle the Stamford-based promotion could explore is Johnny's single run, but there could be limited challengers for him at the moment. The only star Johnny has a history with is Grayson Waller. Even if both of them are already on the main roster, their story might have already closed in their match last April.

Who else could DIY feud with on WWE RAW?

While it looks like the newly formed duo of The Miz and Bronson Reed could be the main targets of DIY, if they do reunite, the Stamford-based promotion may have another duo in mind.

As per reports, the company is not only planning to reunite the former NXT duo, but also have them challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

It remains to be seen if tonight's episode of WWE RAW will indeed mark the return of Johnny Gargano and the possible reunion of the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

